Stocks gain…Concerns about variants…DoorDash makes order

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are moving higher again on Wall Street, adding to a streak that gave the market its best weekly gain since November last week. The S&P 500 was up 0.4%. Investors are keeping their focus on better-than-expected company earnings and the prospects for more economic stimulus to combat the impact of the coronavirus. Small-company stocks continued to outpace the rest of the market, a sign investors are feeling optimistic about the economy. Treasury yields held steady. Tesla rose after saying it bought $1.5 billion in Bitcoin and pIans to allow customers to pay for electric vehicles with the digital currency.

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization says the emergence of new COVID-19 variants has raised questions about whether or not existing vaccines will work, calling it “concerning news” that the vaccines developed so far may be less effective against the variant first detected in South Africa. The WHO chief told a media briefing that South Africa’s decision to suspend its vaccination campaign using the AstraZeneca vaccine is “a reminder that we need to do everything we can to reduce circulation of the virus with proven public health measures.”

NEW YORK (AP) — A Florida businessman whose fraud-busting business was exposed as a fraud has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison in a case in which prosecutors showed Rudy Giuliani was used as a consultant to attract investors. David Correia was sentenced in a remotely conducted proceeding by a Manhattan federal court judge. In October, Correia pleaded guilty to making false statements to the Federal Election Commission and conspiring to commit wire fraud. The plea came in connection with $2.3 million raised for a company called Fraud Guarantee that was supposed to protect investors in businesses from becoming victims of fraud. Prosecutors said hundreds of thousands of dollars was diverted for personal use.

UNDATED (AP) — DoorDash is buying automated food prep company Chowbotics to expand its fresh meal offerings. San Francisco-based DoorDash announced the acquisition Monday. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. Hayward, California-based Chowbotics makes a refrigerator-sized robot called Sally that can store up to 22 prepared ingredients. Sally uses those ingredients to make up to 65 salads, bowls and other meals at a time.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Bally’s Corporation’s shopping spree shows no signs of slowing down as the Rhode Island-based gambling company snapped up yet another company Monday to enlarge its fast-expanding brand. Bally’s said it acquired SportCaller, a leading provider of free-to-play games as it continues to add companies to its mix of gambling, media and technology firms.