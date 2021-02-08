Stocks gain…Minimum wage report…DoorDash acquisition

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) —Stocks pushed to more gains and record highs on Wall Street, just as the market came off its biggest week since November. The S&P rose 0.7% Monday. Investors are keeping their focus on better-than-expected company earnings and the prospects for more economic stimulus to combat the impact of the coronavirus. Small-company stocks continued to outpace the rest of the market. Tesla climbed after saying it bought $1.5 billion in Bitcoin and pIans to allow customers to pay for electric vehicles with the digital currency. The S&P rose 28.76 points. The Dow gained 237.52 points, and the Nasdaq climbed 131.35 points.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new report from the Congressional Budget Office finds that increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour would reduce the number of Americans living in poverty and boost wages for millions of people. It would also add to the national debt and joblessness. The office says the federal deficit would increase by about $54 billion over 10 years if the wage is gradually lifted. That’s largely because the higher wages paid to workers would contribute to an increase in federal spending. Democrats are pushing to include the $15 wage in their COVID-19 bill, but it’s unclear if it will make it in.

BERLIN (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged polluters to step up their commitments to cutting greenhouse gas emissions ahead of a highly anticipated climate summit in November. Guterres said the global body’s “central objective” this year is to get countries and companies responsible for 90% of the world’s man-made emissions to set credible deadlines by when they will stop adding further planet-heating gases to the atmosphere. Several countries including the United States, China and members of the European Union have already announced plans to achieve “net zero” emissions.

NEW YORK (AP) — A Florida businessman whose fraud-busting business was exposed as a fraud has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison in a case in which prosecutors showed Rudy Giuliani was described as a consultant to attract investors. David Correia was sentenced Monday in a remotely conducted proceeding by a Manhattan federal court judge. In October, Correia pleaded guilty to making false statements to the Federal Election Commission and conspiring to commit wire fraud. The plea came in connection with $2.3 million raised for a company called Fraud Guarantee that was supposed to protect investors in businesses from becoming victims of fraud.

UNDATED (AP) — DoorDash is buying automated food prep company Chowbotics to expand its fresh meal offerings. San Francisco-based DoorDash announced the acquisition Monday. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. Hayward, California-based Chowbotics makes a refrigerator-sized robot called Sally that can store up to 22 prepared ingredients. Sally uses those ingredients to make up to 65 salads, bowls and other meals at a time. DoorDash said Chowbotics’ robots could allow its restaurant partners to offer more varieties of meals without having to expand their kitchen space.