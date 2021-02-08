Wall Street higher…Bitcoin for Tesla vehicles

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks opened higher again today, adding to a streak that gave the market its best weekly gain since November last week. At 10:37 a.m. Eastern Time, the S&P 500 was up 19 points, to 3,906. The Dow was up 179 points, at 31,327. And the Nasdaq was up 84 points, to 13,941.

NEW YORK (AP) — Tesla says it has invested more than $1 billion in Bitcoin and will accept the digital currency as payment for its electric vehicles. In a regulatory filing today, Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company says its board approved of the $1.5 billion investment and potentially more in the future. It says it expects to begin accepting Bitcoin as payment for its high-end cars “in the near future, subject to applicable laws and initially on a limited basis.” The digital currency jumped more than 14% on the news, reaching an all-time high of more than $44,000 for one Bitcoin.

UNDATED (AP) — The critical holiday shopping season, coupled with quarantining amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, pushed board game sales up 21% at Hasbro in the fourth quarter. The toy company’s Monopoly and Magic: The Gathering card game were strong performers in the quarter, along with Dungeons and Dragons. Total revenue climbed 4% to $1.72 billion, slightly better than the $1.7 billion that analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research was calling for.

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Luxembourg is denying claims made in international media publications that the nation is a massive tax haven for the world’s rich and famous despite European Union legislation to clamp down on it. Citing leaked documents, a group of media outlets including France’s Le Monde allege that the Grand Duchy has scores of ghost companies without staff or offices with only the aim in mind to hide or protect funds and wealth from tax collectors or harbor suspect funds. The Luxembourg government says it “rejects the claims made in these articles as well as the entirely unjustified portrayal of the country and its economy.”

LONDON (AP) — Online fashion retailer Boohoo has bought three clothing brands owned by the collapsed Arcadia retail group for 25.2 million pounds ($34.5 million.) Boohoo bought the inventory and online businesses of the Arcadia brands – Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton. The deal did not include the brands’ 214 remaining U.K. shops, which will close, and around 2,450 employees were told today that their jobs have been axed. Arcadia was long one of the biggest players in British retail, but it has struggled with a shift in shoppers’ behavior in recent years and the pandemic has dealt a final blow to the business.