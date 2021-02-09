Market streak ends…England travel penalty…Power grid

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks ended a wobbly day with mixed results, ending a six-day winning streak for the S&P even as the Nasdaq eked out another record high. A late slump pulled the S&P down 0.1%, having set an all-time high of its own a day earlier. Small-company stocks also continued to rise. Investors are keeping their eyes on Washington, where Democrats plan to move ahead without Republican help on a major stimulus bill for the economy.

LONDON (AP) — Anyone arriving in England and found to have lied about a recent visit to a COVID-19 hot spot faces up to 10 years in prison under new tough border policies. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Tuesday that starting Monday, travelers arriving in England from countries on the government’s red list will have to purchase a “quarantine package” that costs 1,750 pounds ($2,400) per person. The package covers accommodations, virus testing and other necessities. He also announced fines for individuals not abiding by the rules. Hancock said the booking system will go live on Thursday and that the government has contracted with 16 hotels for an initial 4,600 rooms.

UNDATED (AP) — Facebook says it’s going all in to block the spread of bogus vaccine claims. In practice, that means the social network plans to ban a new bunch of false claims in addition to the old bunch of false claims about vaccines or COVID-19. Among Facebook’s new targets: claims include that vaccines aren’t effective or that they’re toxic, dangerous or cause autism, all of which have been thoroughly debunked. The platform had already prohibited users from spreading falsehoods such as: masks are ineffective; vaccines cause infertility; vaccines contain tracking microchips; and vaccines don’t actually exist.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Construction on part of a $1 billion electricity transmission corridor is on hold because of legal action, but that hasn’t halted all construction. Workers on Tuesday installed the first of over 800 metal poles on a widened portion of existing corridor that’s part of the project near the Forks, in western Maine. The work is getting started even though a federal appeals court delayed construction on a new 53-mile section. Three conservation groups want to delay the project so the Army Corps of Engineers can conduct a more rigorous environmental review.

UNDATED (AP) — America’s 50 top donors in 2020 channeled big sums to food banks, COVID-19 relief and racial justice efforts. As the world grappled with COVID, a recession, and a racial reckoning, the ultrawealthy gave to a broader set of causes than ever before — bestowing multimillion-dollar gifts on food pantries, historically Black colleges and universities, and organizations that serve the poor and the homeless, according to the Chronicle of Philanthropy’s annual rankings of the 50 Americans who gave the most to charity last year.