Stocks down slightly…WHO team says animal was virus source

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks were slightly lower in early trading, a day after major indexes hit record highs. Investors continue to keep their eyes on Washington, where it appears Democrats plan to move ahead without Republican help on a major stimulus bill for the economy. Several companies were making big moves after reporting their latest quarterly results. Hanesbrands soared after reporting earnings that came in well ahead of what analysts were expecting. Stocks have been moving steadily higher for several days as Wall Street becomes more optimistic that the worst parts of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic might be in the rearview mirror.

WUHAN, China (AP) — A World Health Organization team has concluded that the coronavirus most likely jumped to humans from an animal. WHO food safety and animal diseases expert Peter Ben Embarek announced that assessment at the end of a visit by a WHO team that is investigating the possible origins of the coronavirus in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. The first cases were discovered in Wuhan in December 2019. The virus is believed to have originated in bats before being passed to humans through another species of wild animal that is considered an exotic delicacy by some in China.

LONDON (AP) — Ocado, one of the biggest internet-only grocery retailers, says sales rose 35% during the last fiscal year as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the shift toward internet shopping. The U.K.-based company said Tuesday that retail sales jumped to $3.02 billion in the 12 months through November. Consumers around the world have scrambled for online grocery delivery slots during the pandemic as shoppers sought to protect themselves by avoiding supermarkets. During Ocado’s fiscal year, U.K. health authorities imposed a raft of social distancing measures and two national lockdowns to control COVID-19.

UNDATED (AP) — Eli Lilly has named a new chief financial officer after the previous one resigned following an investigation into his behavior. The drugmaker said Tuesday that Josh Smiley stepped down as senior vice president and chief financial officer. Lilly said that it had recently learned of “allegations of an inappropriate personal relationship” between Smiley and an employee. The drugmaker named Lilly Research Laboratories Chief Financial Officer Anat Ashkenazi to replace Smiley.

BEIJING (AP) — The founder of Huawei says he doubts President Joe Biden will remove U.S. sanctions that battered the telecom equipment giant’s smartphone sales but expressed confidence the company can survive. Ren Zhengfei said strong sales of network gear and other technology should make up for Huawei’s weaker handset business, according to a transcript released by the company. Huawei Technologies Ltd., China’s first global tech brand, is at the center of a conflict with Washington over technology and security. American officials say the maker of network equipment and smartphones might facilitate Chinese spying, an accusation Ren and other executives deny.