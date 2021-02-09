Stocks wobble…Employers cut back hiring…New postal chair

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks wobbled between small gains and losses in afternoon trading, a day after major indexes hit record highs. The S&P 500 was nearly evenly split between gainers and losers, with communications companies rising the most. A slight pullback after six straight days of gains is not uncommon, as investors pause during a rally to reassess and wait for more economic data to see where the market goes next.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers cut back sharply on hiring in December, particularly in pandemic-hit industries such as restaurants and hotels, as soaring virus infections and government restrictions weakened the economy that month. The number of available jobs rose slightly and layoffs fell, according to the Labor Department’s Tuesday report, known as the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s choice to the lead the Office of Management and Budget has apologized for spending years attacking top Republicans on social media. Neera Tanden is trying to to convince senators she’ll leave partisan politics behind if confirmed. Tanden also admitted to deleting many past Twitter posts. She told a Senate committee on Tuesday: “I know there have been some concerns about some of my past language on social media, and I regret that language and take responsibility for it.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former labor leader and Obama administration official is the new chair of the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors, marking the first step in a potential shakeup under President Joe Biden. Ron Bloom today replaced a former Republican National Committee chair amid calls by critics for firing Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and changing the board’s makeup. Bloom says he looks forward to working with the board and DeJoy on a 10-year plan that will “revitalize” the postal service, an independent agency that traces its roots to the 18th century.

CHICAGO (AP) — Boeing is getting a boost from regulators’ approval of changes it made to the troubled 737 Max jetliner. The company says it delivered 26 new commercial planes in January, including 21 Max jets. Most of the new 737 Maxes went to U.S. airlines. Southwest took six, American and United got five each, and Alaska Airlines received two. Boeing gets much of its cash when planes are delivered. The bad news for Boeing is that it got only four new plane orders in January, down from 90 in December.