Stocks give up early gains…Energy costs push up prices

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks have given up an early gain and turned mixed in mid-morning trading on Wall Street. The tentative market moves came a day after the S&P 500 ended a six-day winning streak. A report showing that inflation remained tame last month was encouraging for investors because it suggested the U.S. economy is in a strong position to receive more stimulus without overheating. The yield on the U.S. Treasury note fell to 1.13% after being as high as 1.20% earlier this week. Twitter and Under Armour both rose sharply after reporting earnings that were much better than analysts were expecting.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer prices rose 0.3% in January, led by a surge in energy. But even though the gain was the biggest monthly increase since July, inflation gains over the past year have remained modest. The Labor Department says the January rise followed 0.2% gains in both November and December and was the sharpest jump since prices rose 0.5% in July, a month when the country was re-opening following the coronavirus lockdowns in the spring. Over the past year, inflation is up a modest 1.4%. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, is also up 1.4% with core prices unchanged in January. Energy costs jumped 3.5%, led by a 7.4% surge in gasoline. Even with the spike, gasoline prices are 8.7% below where they were a year ago.

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors’ net profit fell 4.5% in 2020, but a strong second half more than offset the effects of pandemic-related factory closures and a costly air bag recall. The Detroit automaker says it made $6.43 billion as demand for its vehicles surged late in a year dominated by coronavirus upheaval. In the fourth quarter, the company earned $2.85 billion. After GM’s North American factories reopened in May, the company ran many flat-out but couldn’t make up all the lost production. As customers returned to buying again, inventory was short and GM’s U.S. sales for the year fell 12% from 2019. But because buyers bought more expensive trucks and SUVs and loaded them with options, the company was able

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa plans to start vaccinating front-line health workers next week with a shot that is still in testing. It’s an unorthodox strategy announced after officials scrapped plans to use another vaccine that a small study suggests is only minimally effective against the variant dominant in the country. The country’s health minister says South Africa will switch to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and not use Oxford-AstraZeneca’s. A small study suggested the AstraZeneca shot was poor at preventing mild to moderate disease caused by the variant first detected in South Africa. Those results threw South Africa’s vaccination campaign into disarray.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic is tamping down the joy — and the revenue — associated with the Carnival season in New Orleans. Parades that normally draw thousands in the weeks before Mardi Gras have been canceled. Bars and restaurants that usually overflow with free-spending customers are closed or operating at limited capacity. Live music is all but dead. Many small business owners have weathered a lot already. Even as vaccinations ramp up, they’re preparing for a long wait before business gets back to normal. Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, falls on Feb. 16 this year.