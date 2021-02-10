Stocks little changed

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are little changed in afternoon trading on Wall Street, with the major indexes mixed. The tentative market moves came a day after the S&P 500 ended a six-day winning streak. A report showing that inflation remained tame last month was encouraging for investors because it suggested the U.S. economy is in a strong position to receive more stimulus without overheating. The yield on the U.S. Treasury note fell to 1.14% after being as high as 1.20% earlier this week. Twitter and Under Armour both rose sharply after reporting earnings that were much better than analysts were expecting. Energy stocks made gains.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is reiterating the Fed’s commitment to reducing unemployment to multi-decade lows, where it stood before the pandemic. Powell stressed in prepared remarks for a webcast to the Economic Club of New York that the job market is far from fully recovered and that the Fed isn’t considering any increase in its benchmark short-term interest rate from its current level near zero. He showed little concern about potential inflation or financial market instability. Powell made no mention of the relentless rise of the stock market or recent signs of market froth, such as surging prices of GameStop and other stocks targeted by some retail investors.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal authorities are investigating a massive counterfeit N95 mask operation in which fake 3M masks were sold in at least five states to hospitals, medical facilities and government agencies. The foreign-made knockoffs are becoming increasingly difficult to spot and could put health care workers at grave risk for the coronavirus. A federal official says these masks are giving first responders “a false sense of security.” Nearly a year into the pandemic, fraud remains a major problem as scammers seek to exploit hospitals and desperate and weary Americans. These schemes deliver phony products, unlike fraud earlier in the pandemic that focused more on fleecing customers.

UNDATED (AP) — The Biden administration is putting on hold a deal brokered by the Trump administration that would have had Oracle and Walmart buying a big stake in popular video app TikTok, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal. The unusual deal emerged last year from a demand by then-President Donald Trump that would have banned the Chinese-owned app in the U.S. unless an American company took it over, citing national-security concerns. Courts blocked the White House’s attempted ban from going into effect. The White House says the administration is “comprehensively evaluating the risks” to U.S. data, including from TikTok.

UNDATED (AP) — Americans who lost their job or some of their income in 2020 should pay attention to a new, one-time provision that ensures they don’t lose access to valuable tax credits as well. These credits could be key to getting a refund. The “lookback” rule allows taxpayers to use either their 2019 or 2020 income, whichever is most beneficial, in order to get the most out of the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child Tax Credit. These are considered two of the most valuable credits around for low- and moderate-income working families.