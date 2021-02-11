Stocks edge higher…Unemployment claims edge lower

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are edging higher in early trading on Wall Street amid solid corporate earnings reports and optimism that a new round of government aid is on the horizon. President Joe Biden also held his first conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng). There was no indication of any major change in U.S. trade policy, but businesses are hoping for a less combative approach to trade policy between the world’s two biggest economies. The S&P 500 index rose 0.2% as investors try to regain momentum after a wobbly day of trading yesterday.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fewer Americans sought unemployment benefits last week, lowering jobless claims to 793,000. But the large number shows that job cuts remain high despite a substantial decline in new viral infections. The Labor Department says last week’s total fell from 812,000 the previous week, a figure that was revised higher from the previously reported figure of 779,000. Before the virus erupted in the United States in March, weekly applications for jobless aid had never topped 700,000, even during the Great Recession.

UNDATED (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci predicts by April it will be “open season” for vaccinations in the U.S., as supply boosts allow most people to get shots to protect against COVID-19. Speaking to NBC’s “Today Show,” Fauci, who serves as science adviser to President joe Biden, says the rate of vaccinations will greatly accelerate in the coming months. He credits forthcoming deliveries of the two approved vaccines, the potential approval of a third and moves taken by the Biden administration to increase the nation’s capacity to deliver doses. He cautioned it will take “several more months” to logistically deliver injections to adult Americans but predicted herd immunity could be achieved by late summer.

LONDON (AP) — AstraZeneca says it expects to have a new version of its COVID-19 vaccine ready for use by this autumn, as drug makers respond to concerns about emerging variants of the disease that may be more transmittable or resistant to existing vaccines. The Anglo-Swedish company, which makes a vaccine developed by the University of Oxford, says it is working with the university’s scientists to adapt the shot to combat new variants. The company says researchers began this work months ago when the variants were first detected.

AUSTIN, Minn. (AP) — Hormel Foods is going nuts. The Minnesota company, known for its meat brands like Spam and Applegate, says it’s buying the Planters nut business from Kraft Heinz Co. for $3.35 billion. Included in the deal are Planters brands like Nut-rition, Cheez Balls and Corn Nuts. Hormel Foods said the acquisition significantly expands its presence in the growing snacking space. Kraft Heinz said it will reinvest the money in brands with more growth prospects, like Lunchables and P3 protein packs. Kraft Heinz also sold its natural cheese business last fall. The deal with Hormel is expected to close in the first half of this year.