Stocks flat, Biden says enough vaccine by end of July

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed nearly flat on Wall Street today as investors remain cautiously optimistic about prospects for a new round of government aid as the economic recovery seemingly stalls. Wall Street continued to digest solid corporate earnings and updates on a decline of new virus cases. The latest government report on jobless claims, though, reaffirmed that employment remains a weak spot in the economy as vaccine distribution ramps up in the hopes of eventually ending the pandemic and its impact. Technology stocks led the gainers. Dating app Bumble soared on its first day as a publicly traded company.

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — President Joe Biden says the U.S. will have enough supply of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the summer to inoculate 300 million Americans. Biden toured the Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory today at the sprawling National Institutes of Health complex just outside Washington that created the COVID-19 vaccine now manufactured by Moderna. Biden says the U.S. had secured contractual commitments from Moderna and Pfizer to deliver the 600 million doses of vaccine by the end of July — more than a month earlier than initially anticipated.

UNDATED (AP) — U.S. health officials are recommending that people who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus do not have to go into 14-day quarantine after exposure to an infected person. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quietly posted the updated guidance this week. It says vaccinated people may skip quarantine if they are asymptomatic, and if their contact with an infected person came at least two weeks after receipt of the final dose in the two-shot vaccination series and within three months of receipt of that last dose. The recommendation is similar to what the CDC has said about people who developed immunity after being infected with COVID.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Walt Disney Co.’s net income fell sharply in its most-recent quarter. The coronavirus pandemic is still weighing heavily on many of the entertainment giant’s businesses, from theme parks to movies. Disney’s parks and resorts have been closed or operating at significantly reduced capacity since the second quarter of 2020. Its cruise ships have been suspended during that time as well. Live sporting events have been canceled and film and TV projects have been disrupted too. Disney said it expects coronavirus disruption to cost about $1 billion in fiscal 2021.

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago schools have reopened their doors to thousands of pre-K and special education students. Their return Thursday marks the start of a gradual plan to resume classroom instruction since the nation’s third-largest district went remote last March. The move follows a months long bitter fight with the union over COVID-19 safety protocols and the looming threat of a teachers strike. Today, the Mayor and the school’s CEO greeted students at an elementary school on the city’s West Side. Some parents say it is a relief to have the option of in-person instruction after nearly a year of remote teaching, while others are still skeptical.