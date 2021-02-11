Stocks move lower

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are lower in afternoon trading on Wall Street as investors remain cautiously optimistic about prospects for a new round of government aid as the economic recovery seemingly stalls. Wall Street continues to assess corporate earnings and updates on a decline of new virus cases. The latest government report on jobless claims reaffirmed that employment remains a weak spot in the economy as vaccine distribution ramps up in the hopes of eventually ending the pandemic and its impact. The S&P 500 index was down 0.3% in another day of wobbly trading.

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Congressional Budget Office says the federal government is on track for a $2.3 trillion deficit this year, down roughly $900 billion from last year when the coronavirus caused Congress to provide historic amounts of financial aid. Stronger economic growth has helped to reduce the anticipated shortfall for this year. Still, the deficit could soon be revised upward if President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package becomes law. That aid — coming after roughly $4 trillion was approved last year — would add more red ink once enacted, but isn’t included in today’s CBO projections.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Long-term mortgage rates are flat for a second straight week. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate home loan remains at last week’s 2.73%. By contrast, the rate stood at 3.47% a year ago. The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans, popular among homeowners seeking to refinance their mortgages, eased to 2.19% from 2.21%.

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The iconic Learjet, which carried generations of business executives and was made famous in pop songs, is about to fade into aviation history. Canada’s Bombardier (bahm-BAHR’-dee-yay) says it will end production of the Learjet later this year. The company will eliminate 1,600 jobs in Canada and the United States. The plane first flew in the 1960s and was among the first private luxury jets. Frank Sinatra let Elvis Presley borrow his Learjet to elope with Priscilla Beaulieu. But the Learjet’s fate was sealed in 2015 when Bombardier dropped plans to build a new model. The pandemic also hurt demand for planes.

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — When General Motors boldly announced its goal last month to make only battery-powered vehicles by 2035, it didn’t just mark a break with more than a century of making internal combustion engines. It also clouded the future for 50,000 GM workers whose skills — and jobs — could become obsolete far sooner than they knew. As a greener U.S. economy edges closer into view, GM wants a factory workforce that eventually will build only zero-emissions vehicles. It won’t happen overnight. But the likelihood is growing that legions of autoworkers who trained and worked for decades to build machines that run on petroleum will need to do rather different work in the next decade — or might not have jobs.