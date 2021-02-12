Stocks higher, Md. passes first internet ad tax,

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed higher on Wall Street today after a late surge by technology stocks led the S&P to a new high. The wobbly week of trading ended with the Dow and Nasdaq at record highs also. Investors focused on trillions of dollars of potential government aid and Companies reporting solid earnings. Bond yields rose, giving banks a boost. Bumble shares continued to climb after the company’s IPO the day before. For the week, the S&P is up 1.2%. The Dow is up 1%. The Nasdaq 1.7%. and the Russell 2000 is up 2.5%.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers are moving forward with a first-in-the-nation tax on internet ads for big companies like Facebook and Google to help pay for an ambitious and costly measure to improve K-12 education. The Democratically controlled Maryland General Assembly overrode Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of the legislation today. The tax measure is now set to take effect in 30 days, but supporters and opponents agree a court challenge is likely, leading to a potential injunction until the case is resolved.

UNDATED (AP) — The Pentagon has approved the deployment of 20 more military vaccination teams that will be prepared to go out to communities nationwide. The latest approval brings the number of COVID-19 vaccination teams so far authorized to 25, with a total of roughly 4,700 service members. So far, only one of the first five teams approved last week has actually been announced and deployed. If the 100 planned teams are realized, then the department is on pace to deploy as many as 19,000 troops. The troop number is almost double what federal authorities initially thought would be needed.

UNDATED (AP) — The U.S. Census Bureau says it won’t be delivering data used for redrawing congressional and state legislative districts until the end of September. That will cause headaches for state lawmakers and redistricting commissions facing deadlines to redraw districts this year. The announcement from the statistical agency came today as a bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced legislation that would extend the deadline for turning in the redistricting data to Sept. 30. A senior U.S. Census Bureau official had previously said the data would be available no earlier than the end of July. Before the pandemic, the deadline for finishing had been March 31.

SOMERS, Conn. (AP) — Friendly’s restaurant chain co-founder S. Prestley Blake has died at 106. Blake and his brother Curtis opened the first Friendly ice cream shop in Springfield in 1935, using a $547 loan from their mother. The shop began selling coffee and hamburgers in the winter months, eventually growing into the restaurant chain Friendly’s, which had more than 500 locations at its peak. They sold the company in 1979 for $164 million. Blake lived for years in Somers, Connecticut, where he built a replica of Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello mansion.