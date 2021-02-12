Stocks little changed

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Major indexes are showing little change in afternoon trading as Wall Street looks to close a wobbly week of trading. The market remains focused on trillions of dollars of potential government aid that could be coming for the economy, as Democrats move forward with their stimulus package. Companies continued reporting mostly solid earnings, including manufacturer Mohawk Industries and genetic testing company Illumina. Bond yields rose, giving banks a boost. Bumble shares continued to climb after the company’s IPO the day before. Most Asian markets were closed to mark the Lunar New Year.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has met with a bipartisan group of governors and mayors at the White House as part of his push to give financial relief from the coronavirus pandemic to state and local governments. The relief is a clear source of division with Republican lawmakers who view the spending as wasteful. As part of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus package, Biden wants to send $350 billion to state and local governments and tribal governments. While Republicans in Congress have largely objected to this initiative, Biden’s push has some GOP support among governors and mayors. Republican Govs. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas and Larry Hogan of Maryland attended the meeting today, along with Democratic governors.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans as a whole are now earning the same amount in wages and salaries as they did before the virus struck — even with nearly 9 million fewer people working. It’s a stark sign of the economic inequality that has marked the pandemic recession and recovery. The turnaround in total wages underscores how disproportionately America’s job losses have afflicted workers in lower-income occupations — from restaurants and hotels to retail stores and entertainment venues — rather than in higher-paying industries, where employees have actually gained jobs as well as income since early last year.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. airlines are pressing their case against requiring coronavirus testing of passengers on domestic flights. The CEOs of several major airlines met today with the White House’s coronavirus-response coordinator to lobby against a testing requirement. They say it would further undermine air travel, which is still running at less than half its pre-pandemic level. A person familiar with the discussions says the Biden administration isn’t currently planning to impose a testing requirement. But Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (BOOT’-eh-jehj) nd officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said that such a requirement is under consideration to slow the spread of COVID-19.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The toll of the coronavirus is reshaping Las Vegas almost a year after the pandemic took hold. The tourist destination known for bright lights, big crowds, indulgent meals and headline shows is a much quieter place these days. Visitors arrive to find some freedoms curtailed and some familiar attractions closed. Some marquee properties have been idled, including the Mirage casino and its iconic man-made volcano eruptions on the Strip. Other places are open only on weekends. Parking and bargain prices are abundant. January was Nevada’s deadliest month since the pandemic began, with more than 1,100 deaths.