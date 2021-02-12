Stocks mixed

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are mixed in early trading on Wall Street, following yesterday’s highs. The market remains focused on trillions of dollars of potential government aid that could be coming for the economy, as Democrats move forward with their stimulus package. Manufacturer Mohawk Industries was among the biggest gainers on the S&P 500 after posting strong quarterly earnings. Bumble shares continued to climb after the company’s IPO. Most Asian markets are closed to mark the Lunar New Year.

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s economy suffered its biggest decline in more than 300 years in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic closed shops and restaurants, devastated the travel industry and curtailed manufacturing. Official data released today show that the economy shrank 9.9% last year, more than twice the figure for 2009 at the height of the global financial crisis. The drop is the largest since 1709, when a cold spell known as the Great Frost devastated what was then a largely agricultural economy. The data comes as Britain’s economy remains shackled by restrictions designed to combat COVID-19. The Bank of England hopes that as vaccinations roll out, the economy is likely to rebound this year, “like a coiled spring.”

BRUSSELS (AP) — Top European Union officials are urging member countries to swiftly submit plans for how they would use their share of the bloc’s massive coronavirus recovery fund so that the sorely-needed money can be released starting this summer. The call came as the officials signed an agreement on a 672.5 billion-euro “Recovery and Resilience Facility” made up of loans and grants. It’s aimed at helping countries breathe new life into their virus-ravaged economies. It still has to be endorsed by national parliaments. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says that once it is, her services “will go to the market, raise money, and disburse.” Up to 13% could be handed over by mid-year.

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s health minister says the efficacy of Pfizer vaccine has been endorsed by a ministry panel and formal approval is expected Sunday. The vaccine is already administered in the U.S. and many other countries since December. Vaccines are considered key to holding the delayed Olympics this summer. Japan is expected to receive 144 million doses from Pfizer, 120 million from AstraZeneca and about 50 million from Moderna before the end of this year, enough to cover its population. Japan must rely on imports, many subject to the EU’s export control, and a cause for concern about supplies. Vaccines developed by Japan are still in the early stages.

PRAGUE (AP) — A Czech firearms company has signed a deal to acquire Colt, the American gun maker that helped develop revolvers in the 19th century and has since supplied the armed forces in the U.S. and other countries. The company (Ceska Zbrojovka Group) says it has purchased all the shares in Colt Holding Company LLC, the parent company of Colt’s Manufacturing Company and its Canadian subsidiary. The deal is worth $220 million plus newly issued shares in the Czech company. It is subject to approval by regulators.