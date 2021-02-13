Saturday BusinessMinute

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed higher Friday after a late surge by technology stocks led the S&P 500 to a new high. The wobbly week of trading ended with the Dow and Nasdaq at record highs als well. Investors focused on trillions of dollars of potential government aid and solid corporate earnings. For the week, the S&P closed up 1.2%. The Dow was up 1%, the Nasdaq up 1.7%. and the Russell 2000 up 2.5%.

SACREMENTO, Calif. (AP) — General Motors Co. has agreed to a $5.75 million settlement with California regarding false statements the company made to investors about problems with its ignition switches. The faulty switches led to at least 124 fatalities and 274 injuries nationwide. The defect also resulted in the recall of more than nine million vehicles in 2014. GM did not admit any wrongdoing as part of the agreement, and the company’s media representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday. California’s settlement came about because the state’s largest pension system, the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, lost millions of dollars in GM stock.

NEW YORK (AP) — Mercedes-Benz is recalling more than 1.3 million vehicles because the software in their emergency-call systems could send responders to the wrong location after a crash. The recall covers many vehicles from the 2016 through 2021 model years, including the A, C and E class cars, among others. The company’s Daimler Vans also announced recalls of 2016-2020 Metris vehicles and 2019-2020 Sprinter vehicles. Mercedes-Benz says it will notify affected owners and update the software systems at no charge. It expects to begin the recall on April 6.

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is suing the attorney general of New York. The company is trying to stop Attorney General Letitia James from suing the company over its coronavirus safety protocols and the firing of one of its outspoken workers. Amazon says in the lawsuit filed Friday in Brooklyn federal court that James overstepped her authority by trying to regulate coronavirus safety protocols at its warehouse in New York’s Staten Island borough. The company says James threatened to sue if Amazon didn’t agree to her list of demands, including rehiring the worker, Christian Smalls, and paying him large sums of money. James called Amazon’s lawsuit a sad attempt at distracting from its safety record.

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A cryptocurrency company that owns a swath of land in rural Nevada wants the state to grant technology businesses the power to form local governments. Jeffrey Berns is CEO of Blockchains LLC and wants to build a “smart city” that runs on blockchain, which is a digital ledger known mostly for recording cryptocurrency transactions. The company claims local government isn’t equipped to oversee such a development and wants power over everything from schools to law enforcement on its land. These so-called innovation zones have backing from the governor but have been met with skepticism from state lawmakers.