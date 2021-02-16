Stocks up modestly…Vaccine delays…McDonald’s owner sues

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks have been modestly higher in afternoon trading. Energy prices rose sharply, as record demand for heating across much of the frigid Midwest and Texas has pushed electricity prices higher. Prices for natural gas, which is the country’s primary way to produce quick “on-demand” electricity when needed, was up 4% to its highest level since November

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration says delays in vaccine shipments and deliveries are likely because of severe weather across parts of the country. The administration says the weather is expected to affect shipments from a FedEx facility in Memphis, Tennessee, and a UPS facility in Louisville, Kentucky. Both facilities serve as vaccine shipping hubs for multiple states.

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The European Medicines Agency says it has received a request from Johnson & Johnson for its one-shot coronavirus vaccine to be authorized. The Amsterdam-based medicines regulator for the European Union said it could issue an opinion by the middle of March. It is the fourth COVID-19 vaccine to seek approval in the EU, after earlier shots made by Pfizer and BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca were all given the green light. But unlike those vaccines, the J&J vaccine requires only a single dose.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Black owner of 14 McDonald’s franchises in Ohio has sued the corporation in federal court asserting numerous instances of unfair treatment compared with white owners. Herbert Washington says in his lawsuit that the company has steered him over the years into buying franchises in low-income, majority Black communities while denying him the chance to buy stores in more affluent white locations. More than 50 Black former McDonald’s franchise owners made similar claims in a lawsuit filed last September. Washington was a college track star who played parts of two seasons with the Oakland Athletics in the mid-1970s.

UNDATED (AP) — Marriott Chief Executive Arne Sorenson, who began limiting his schedule this month to pursue a more aggressive cancer treatment, has died. He was 62. Sorenson grew the company into the world’s largest hotel chain and for the past year has steered it through the coronavirus pandemic, a catastrophic event in the travel industry. Sorenson was first diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2019.