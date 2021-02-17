Stocks edge lower, Fed cautious, Fake N95 masks seized

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks edged mostly lower on Wall Street today as losses by technology and industrial sector companies offset gains in other parts of the market. The S&P edged down less than 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq gave back 0.6%. Small-company stocks also fell. The Dow rose thanks in large part to gains in Verizon Communications and Chevron. Those two stocks climbed after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway said it made major new investments in them in the second half of last year. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held near its highest level in a year.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve officials were convinced last month that the U.S. economy and job growth had slowed as coronavirus cases surged across the country. They noted that the economy’s outlook is heavily dependent on the course of the virus and that future economic growth will be heavily dependent on the course of the virus. Officials believed that the ongoing public health crisis is still “posing considerable risks” to the U.S. economic outlook. The minutes, released today showed widespread Fed support for the central bank’s policy of emphasizing ultra-low interest rates aimed at giving the economy a boost and helping millions of Americans regain lost jobs.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The GameStop saga has been portrayed as a victory of the little guy over Wall Street giants but not everyone agrees, including some lawmakers in Washington. GameStop shares soared 1,600% in January before falling back to earth. Entangled in the mess are massive short-selling hedge funds, a social media message board and ordinary investors wanting in on the hottest new trade among others. The House Financial Services Committee is holding a hearing tomorrow. Among those expected to appear are the CEO of the online trading platform Robinhood and a swaggering 34-year-old YouTube personality and GameStop evangelist known online as Roaring Kitty.

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Facebook has announced it has blocked Australians from viewing and sharing news on the platform because of proposed laws in the country to make digital giants pay for journalism. The company says that Australian publishers can continue to publish news content on Facebook, but links and posts can’t be viewed or shared by Australian audiences. Australian users also cannot share Australian or international news. International users cannot share Australian news. The Australian Parliament is debating proposed laws that would make Google and Facebook make deals to pay for Australian news.

UNDATED (AP) — Federal agents have seized more than 10 million fake N95 masks in recent weeks. It’s the result of an ongoing investigation into counterfeits sold in at least five states to hospitals, medical facilities and government agencies. Homeland Security agents intercepted hundreds of thousands of counterfeit 3M masks in an East Coast warehouse today that were set to be distributed. Officials are encouraging medical workers and companies to go to 3M’s website for tips on how to spot fakes.