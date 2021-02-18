Stocks broadly lower

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are broadly lower in afternoon trading on Wall Street. Investors were discouraged by economic data that showed continuing pain for recession-impacted Americans. The government reported that applications for unemployment benefits rose last week to 861,000 as layoffs remained high. Walmart, a component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, slumped after reporting weaker results than analysts were expecting. Natural gas prices fell 4% as the frigid temperatures in Texas moved east. Bond yields continue to climb as expectations of a post-pandemic recovery have resurrected concerns over inflation. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose to 1.30%, nearly double where it was last fall. It’s now trading at levels seen before the March 2020 pandemic shutdowns.

UNDATED (AP) — Add one more potential item to the list of economic hardships dealt to Americans in the past 11 months: rising prices at the gas pump. A deep freeze in the Gulf state region and beyond that killed dozens of people, left millions without power and jeopardized drinking water systems also forced as many as 11 refineries offline. The resulting capacity cuts could drive gas prices up by about 10 to 20 cents per gallon, according to Patrick DeHaan, petroleum analyst at the travel app GasBuddy. The national average for a gallon of gas is currently between $2.54 and $2.57, meaning prices could rise to around $2.75 per gallon fairly quickly. Fortunately, it shouldn’t last long, assuming refineries are running at full strength when the weather normalizes.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Power has been restored to more Texans, with fewer than half a million homes still without electricity. But many people are still without safe drinking water after winter storms wreaked havoc on the state’s power grid and utilities this week. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says 7 million people have been ordered to boil their water before consuming it, following days of record low temperatures that damaged infrastructure and froze pipes. Elsewhere, more than 320,000 homes and businesses were without power in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (ahn-DRAYS’ mahn-WEHL’ LOH’-pez OH’-brah-dohr) is calling on Mexicans to conserve electricity after rolling blackouts in the north and central parts of the country following problems caused by bitterly cold weather in the United States. Winter weather in Texas left many in that state without power, but also extended to northern Mexico where nearly 5 million were left in the dark Monday as the cold snap interrupted the flow of natural gas from Texas to power plants in Mexico. The Mexican president says he is working diplomatic channels to head off an order from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for gas suppliers in that state to not ship any out of state until Feb. 21.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CEO of Robinhood is defending the trading platform against allegations that restrictions it put in place disadvantaged smaller investors in favor of bigger institutional clients. CEO Vlad Tenev has told a hearing of the House Financial Services Committee that Robinhood imposed the trading restrictions on GameStop and some other volatile stocks to meet capital requirements set by regulators. Lawmakers are examining whether manipulation of any kind led to the wild swings in the stock price of the video game retailer. Also testifying today was Keith Gill, a small investor who made a big profit on GameStop shares. He denied that his online comments caused unsophisticated investors to make risky investments in GameStop shares.