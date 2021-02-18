Stocks drop…Unemployment claims rise

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are broadly lower on Wall Street. The S&P 500 index lost 0.7% in early trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.6% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down 1%. Treasury yields continued to climb. Another poor report on the job market also discouraged investors. The government reported that applications for jobless benefits rose last week to 861,000. That’s the latest indication that layoffs remain high as coronavirus shutdowns keep many businesses closed. Dow component Walmart slumped 6% after reporting weaker results than analysts were expecting.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment aid rose last week to 861,000, evidence that layoffs remain high despite a steady drop in confirmed coronavirus infections. The Labor Department says applications from laid-off workers rose by 13,000 from the previous week. Before the virus took hold in the U.S. last March, weekly applications for unemployment benefits had never topped 700,000. The figures underscore that the job market has stalled, with employers having added a mere 49,000 jobs in January after cutting workers in December. Nearly 10 million jobs remain lost to the pandemic.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. home construction fell 6% in January but applications for building permits rose sharply. The Commerce Department says the January decline pushed home and apartment construction down to a seasonally adjusted rate of 1.58 million units, compared to 1.68 million units in December. Single-family construction starts dropped 12.2% while construction of apartment units rose 16.2%. Applications for building permits, considered a good sign of future activity, were up 10.4% in January to an annual rate of 1.88 million units.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Long-term mortgage rates ticked up this week but remain at historic lows as the coronavirus pandemic continues to batter the economy. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reports that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate home loan rose to 2.81% from last week’s 2.73%. The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans, popular among those seeking to refinance their mortgages, rose to 2.21% from to 2.19% last week.

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart is raising wages for 425,000 of its workers and is investing $14 billion to speed up its distribution network as the nation’s largest retailer looks to keep paces with the changes in retail accelerated by the pandemic. The moves come as the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer reported a mixed bag of results for its its fiscal fourth quarter. It swung to a loss in the quarter as the sale of its Japan and United Kingdom divisions weighed on its performance. But sales surged by 7.4% in the period that includes the critical holiday shopping season and sales at stores opened at least a year rose 8.6%, up from 6.4% in the previous quarter. Walmart said that it expects overall sales to moderate this year. Shares dipped 5% before the opening bell.