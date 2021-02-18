Stocks slip, Biden to announce $4 billion vaccine initiative

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks posted modest losses on Wall Street today as investors had little reason to buy stocks with discouraging economic data and a steady rise in bond yields, which has started to raise concerns about inflation. The S&P gave back 0.4%, its third straight loss. The government reported that applications for jobless benefits rose last week to 861,000 as layoffs remained high. Walmart slumped after reporting weaker results than analysts were expecting.

UNDATED (AP) — Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell 62 cents to $60.52 a barrel today. Wholesale gasoline for March delivery fell 2 cents to $1.79 a gallon. March heating oil held steady at $1.84 a gallon. March natural gas fell 14 cents to $3.08 per 1,000 cubic feet. Gold for April delivery rose $2.20 to $1,775 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 24 cents to $27.08 an ounce.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Key players in the GameStop saga faced questions today from House lawmakers concerned that even as investing becomes more democratized the scales are still tilted in favor of the big Wall Street institutions. Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev defended the trading platform against allegations that restrictions it put in place disadvantaged smaller investors in favor of big hedge funds. Keith Gill, a small investor who made a big profit on his GameStop trades, denied that his online comments caused unsophisticated investors to make risky investments in GameStop. GameStop shares rose as high as $483 last month before dropping back to their current price around $45.

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House officials say Joe Biden will use his first big presidential moment on the global stage at Friday’s Group of Seven meeting to announce that the U.S. will soon begin releasing $4 billion for an international effort to bolster the purchase and distribution of coronavirus vaccine for poor nations. Former President Donald Trump declined to participate in the COVAX initiative because of its ties to the World Health Organization. Trump had accused the Geneva-based health organization of covering up China’s missteps in handling the virus.

UNDATED (AP) — Vaccine developer Novavax has agreed to provide 1.1 billion doses of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine for use in more than 190 low- and middle-income countries. The company says it has reached agreement with the Vaccine Alliance Gavi to provide doses to the COVAX Facility, a project led by Gavi, the World Health Organization and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and is also working with other groups such as UNICEF, the World Bank and charities in an effort to provide equitable access to vaccines for all countries. Novavax Inc. and the Serum Institute of India will manufacture and distribute the Novavax vaccine.