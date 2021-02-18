World stocks mostly lower…GameStop hearing

Biz/Tech

TOKYO (AP) — World shares are mostly lower today after a mixed session on Wall Street, where losses by technology and industrial companies offset other gains. In early trading, Germany’s DAX is up 0.2%. The CAC40 in Paris and Britain’s FTSE are also almost unchanged. In Asian trading, the Shanghai Composite index closed 0.6% higher. Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.2%, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong shed 1.6% and South Korea’s Kospi gave up 1.5%. Wall Street futures are lower.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Financial Services Committee will hold a hearing today following January’s GameStop saga during which shares soared 1,600% before falling back to Earth. The episode has been portrayed as a victory of the little guy over Wall Street giants, but not everyone is buying it. Lawmakers of both parties are among the skeptics. Entangled in the drama are massive short-selling hedge funds, a social media message board and ordinary investors wanting in on the hottest new trade, among others.

PARIS (AP) — French-Dutch airline group Air France-KLM says it plunged to a 7.1 billion euro ($8.5 billion) loss in 2020 as the global pandemic grounded planes and halted travel plans worldwide. Passenger numbers slumped by 67%. CEO Ben Smith says 2020 “tested the Air France-KLM Group with the most severe crisis ever experienced by the air transport industry.”

PARIS (AP) — European plane maker Airbus lost more than $1.3 billion in 2020 amid an unprecedented global slump in air travel because of the pandemic. But the company expects to deliver hundreds of planes and make a profit this year. The CEO acknowledged today that the company’s performance last year was “far from expectations.” But he says it managed to quickly adapt as airlines grounded planes or folded altogether because of travel restrictions. He warns that 2021 will be “another challenging year” and says Airbus still doesn’t expect the industry to recovery to pre-pandemic levels until 2023-2025.

LONDON (AP) — British banking firm Barclays is resuming dividend payouts despite reporting a big drop in profits last year. The bank says its net profit over the year fell by 27% to 2.5 billion pounds. It anticipates costs relating to the pandemic will remain high throughout 2021. The bank says it’s resuming dividends after putting payouts on hold during the pandemic last year following pressure from the Bank of England. Dividends and bonuses are in focus in this quarter’s bank earnings reports, with big handouts potentially drawing ire at a time when much of the British economy is reeling from lockdown.