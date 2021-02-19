Stocks mixed, Biden wants cybersecurity agency budget higher

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks ended a wobbly day on Wall Street with mixed results. The S&P closed slightly lower to mark its first losing week in the last three. Declines for several Big Tech stocks including Facebook and Amazon helped pull the index down 0.2% to 3,906.71, even as other indexes rose. Small-company stocks did far better than the rest of the market, as they have since the beginning of the year. Those companies would benefit the most from a pickup in the economy. In another sign that investors were anticipating growth and potentially higher inflation, Treasury yields continued to march higher. The Dow closed essentially unchanged, with a gain at 31,494.32. The Nasdaq composite added 0.1%, to 13,874.46. The Russell 2000 small-caps index climbed 2.2%, to 2,266.69.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has proposed adding more than 30% to the budget of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency to help bolster the nation’s cyber defenses following a sweeping hack that may have exposed government and corporate secrets to Russia. The breach involved hijacked software from Texas-based SolarWinds Inc. That’s prompted the Biden administration and members of Congress to call for changes at the agency and more money. In a speech to the Munich Security Conference, President Joe Biden said that dealing with “Russian recklessness and hacking into computer networks in the United States and across Europe and the world has become critical to protecting our collective security.”

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. Supreme Court has ruled that Uber drivers should be classed as “workers” and not self-employed. Today’s decision threatens the California company’s business model and holds broader implications for the so-called gig economy. The Court unanimously rejected Uber’s appeal against a lower court ruling, handing defeat to the ride-hailing giant in the culmination of a long-running legal battle. The judges agreed that Uber drivers are “workers” under British law, therefore entitling them to benefits such as paid holidays and the minimum wage. Uber had argued that drivers were independent contractors.

UNDATED (AP) — Johnson & Johnson has applied to the World Health Organization for an emergency approval of its COVID-19 vaccines, which should help speed up its use in countries worldwide. Obtaining that listing will expedite access to J&J’s single-dose vaccine for United Nations procurement agencies and scores of countries. The listing also is required for Johnson & Johnson to supply doses of its vaccine to what’s called the COVAX Facility, a WHO-backed project to ensure equitable access to vaccines for about 190 low- and middle-income countries. Johnson & Johnson in December agreed to provide up to 500 million doses of its vaccine to COVAX through 2022.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — YouTube removed legislative testimony made in support of a GOP-backed effort to limit public health orders by Ohio’s governor after the service deemed it contained COVID-19 misinformation. The Google-owned platform said it removed content that was uploaded this week to The Ohio Advocates for Medical Freedom channel for violating the company’s terms of services. The video showed an attorney for a citizen group testifying with a number of debunked or baseless claims, including that no Ohioans under the age of 19 have died from COVID-19. That claim has been debunked by state data.