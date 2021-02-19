Stocks mostly higher…Fed sees modest pickup in hiring

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are edging higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street. Gains in industrial and financial companies in the S&P 500 are outweighing losses in communication services, health care, technology and other sectors. Investors remain focused on the future of the COVID-stricken economy and the potential for more stimulus to fix it. Small-company stocks, which would benefit the most from a pickup in the economy, are up more than the rest of the market. In another sign that investors are anticipating growth and potentially higher inflation, Treasury yields continued to march higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which is used to set mortgage rates, rose to 1.35%, though that’s still low by historical standards.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve says there’s evidence that hiring has picked up in recent weeks, though the job market remains badly damaged by the pandemic. In its semi-annual monetary policy report released today, the Fed says job data compiled by payroll processor ADP indicate that employment improved modestly through early February. It also says that its measure shows that the battered leisure and hospitality industry — which includes restaurants, bars, hotels and entertainment venues — has started adding jobs again. The report will form the basis for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony next week before committees in the House and Senate.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Extreme winter weather is dealing the first major setback to the Biden administration’s planned swift rollout of coronavirus vaccines just as the national vaccination campaign was hitting its stride. The disruptions caused by frigid temperatures, snow and ice left the White House scrambling to work with states to make up “lost ground.” White House coronavirus adviser Andy Slavitt says the weather has led to a three-day delay in shipping vaccine, or about 6 million doses. Slavitt says the vaccine won’t spoil and is “safe and sound” in warehouses. The setback came as President Joe Biden was set to visit a Pfizer vaccine manufacturing plant near Kalamazoo, Michigan.

LONDON (AP) — Leaders of the Group of Seven economic powers have promised to immunize the world’s neediest people against the coronavirus by giving money and precious vaccine doses to a U.N.-backed vaccine distribution effort. But the leaders are also under pressure over the pace of their vaccination campaigns at home, and they didn’t say exactly how much they were willing to share with the developing world, or when. Chancellor Angela Merkel said after the G-7 leaders met Friday that “no vaccination appointment in Germany is going to be endangered” by sending vaccines abroad. Wealthy nations have snapped up hundreds of millions of vaccine doses, while some countries in the developing world have little or none.

UNDATED (AP) — The California Endowment has become the latest private foundation to issue debt to cover a surge in grant making. The endowment is one of nine grant makers that have issued a total of $3 billion in debt since June to cover increases in their grant making. First out of the gate were the Ford, Doris Duke and MacArthur foundations. In addition to the California Endowment, the Bush, Kellogg, Mellon, and Rockefeller foundations and the UJA-Federation of New York are recent entries into the bond market.