Stocks recover some ground after 3 days of losses

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are making modest gains in morning trading on Wall Street, recovering some ground after three days of losses. Investors remain focused on the future of the COVID-stricken economy and the potential for more stimulus to fix it. Small-company stocks are rising more than the rest of the market, as they have done since the beginning of the year. Those companies would benefit the most from a pickup in the economy. In another sign that investors are anticipating growth and potentially higher inflation, Treasury yields continued to march higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.31%, though that’s still low by historical standards.

UNDATED (AP) — Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes rose again last month, a sign that the housing market’s strong momentum from 2020 may be carrying over into this year. The National Association of Realtors says existing home sales rose 0.6% in January from the previous month to a seasonally adjusted rate of 6.69 million annualized units. Sales were up 23.7% from a year earlier and the strongest sales pace since October. Home prices also rose last month. The report showed that the U.S. median home price was $303,900 in January, an increase of 14.1% from a year earlier. At the end of January, there were only 1.04 million homes for sale, a decline of 26% and an all-time low.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wants mandates that would require power plants to withstand extreme winter weather. The number of Texas residents still without electricity Friday was less than 200,000 after historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures buckled the state’s electric grid. Abbott has laid much of the blame on the state’s grid operators and has called for investigations. The weather is blamed for more than 20 deaths in Texas.

TOKYO (AP) — The operator of Japan’s wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant says cooling water levels have fallen in two of its reactors since a powerful earthquake hit the area last weekend, indicating possible additional damage. New damage could further complicate the plant’s already difficult decommissioning process, which is expected to take decades. Tokyo Electric Power Co. says the drop in water levels in the Unit 1 and 3 reactors indicates that the existing damage to their primary containment chambers was worsened by Saturday’s magnitude 7.3 quake, allowing more water to leak. It says the leaked water is believed to have remained inside the reactor buildings and there is no sign of any outside impact

UNDATED (AP) — The United States is once again part of the Paris climate accord. World leaders are applauding today’s formal return to the mostly voluntary 2015 agreement, saying it is symbolic and important. They say they expect the United States to show leadership in the fight against warming by setting strong targets for carbon pollution cuts by 2030. The Trump administration had announced the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris accord in 2019 but it didn’t take effect until Nov. 4, 2020. American cities, states and businesses still worked to reduce heat-trapping gases, but without the federal government.