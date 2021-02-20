Saturday BusinessMinute

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks ended the week mixed on Wall Street. The S&P fell 28.12 points, or 0.7% but is up 4% for the year so far. The Dow rose 35.92 points, or 0.1% and is up 2.9% for the year. The Nasdaq fell 221.01 points, or 1.6% this week, but is still up 7.7% for the year. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 22.67 points, or 1%, but is up 14.8% for the year.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Google has fired a leader of its artificial intelligence ethics team in the fallout from the recent departure of another former employee involved in the same field. Friday, Google confirmed firing Margaret Mitchell after she announced it on Twitter. The firing comes a month after Mitchell vented on Twitter about the handling of her former colleague, Timnit Gebru, who parted ways with Google late last year. Gebru, a Black woman, said she was fired in a dispute over a research paper, while Google said it had accepted her resignation. Hundreds of Google employees also have signed a petition protesting Gebru’s departure.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Major U.S. airlines say they will ask passengers on flights to the United States for information that public health officials could use for COVID-19 contact tracing. The trade group Airlines for America said Friday that the carriers will turn over the information to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The airlines will ask international passengers for names, phone numbers and email and home addresses. But it will be strictly voluntary. The airlines have long resisted government efforts to require them to gather contact-tracing information, saying it would be expensive and time-consuming.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Before the coronavirus pandemic, tourist-dependent Nevada had a notorious attraction: It was the only place in America where someone could legally pay for sex. These days, even in the state known for sin, the business is taboo. Legal brothels have been shuttered for nearly a year, leaving sex workers to offer less-lucrative alternatives like online dates or nonsexual escort services. While the business of legal bordellos may seem incompatible with social distancing, sex workers and brothel owners say they should be allowed to reopen with protective measures like other close-contact industries, including massage therapy and dental services.

ROME (AP) — The artist who sculpted the bronze statue near the New York Stock Exchange that became an iconic symbol of Wall Street has died in his hometown in Sicily at age 80. The town of Vittoria said Arturo Di Modica died at his home on Friday evening. It said Saturday that Di Modica had been ill for some time. The sculptor lived in New York for more than 40 years. He arrived in 1973 and opened an art studio in the city’s SoHo neighborhood. With the help of a truck and crane, Di Modica installed the 3.5-ton “Charging Bull” without permission on the night of Dec. 16, 1989.