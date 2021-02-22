Global shares mostly lower…Biden seeks small biz help

Biz/Tech

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mostly lower as investors warily await progress on U.S. economic stimulus. In early trading, France’s CAC 40 slipped 1.1%, while Germany’s DAX dove 1.3%. Britain’s FTSE 100 declined 1.1%. In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei closed 0.5% higher, South Korea’s Kospi dipped 0.9%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.1% and the Shanghai Composite dropped 1.5%. Wall Street is expected to open lower, with Dow futures sliding 0.7% and S&P futures down nearly 1%.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is targeting federal pandemic assistance to the nation’s smallest businesses and taking steps to further equity in what is known as the Paycheck Protection Program. Starting on Wednesday, the administration is establishing a two-week window in which only businesses with fewer than 20 employees can apply for the forgivable loans. Such businesses are the majority of small businesses in the U.S. Biden’s team is also carving out $1 billion to direct toward sole proprietors, such as home contractors and beauticians, the majority of which are owned by women and people of color.

UNDATED (AP) — Federal aviation regulators are ordering United Airlines to step up inspections of all Boeing 777s equipped with the type of engine that suffered a catastrophic failure over Denver Saturday. United says it is temporarily removing those aircraft from service. Boeing has recommended aircraft with the engines be grounded pending a decision on inspections. The announcements came a day after United Airlines Flight 328 had to make an emergency landing at Denver International Airport after its right engine blew apart just after takeoff. The National Transportation Safety Board said two of the engine’s fan blades were fractured although it did caution that it was too early to draw conclusions about how the incident happened.

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is calling on the U.S. to lift restrictions on trade and people-to-people contacts while ceasing what Beijing considers unwarranted interference in areas such as Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet. Wang’s comments at a Foreign Ministry forum on U.S.-China relations come as Beijing is pressing the administration of President Joe Biden to drop many of the confrontational measures adopted by the past administration. Biden has pledged reengagement in U.S. diplomacy but it’s unclear if that will change Washington’s policies toward Beijing. Many China issues, such as Taiwan and Xinjiang, have bipartisan support.

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German businesses are a bit more optimistic despite the pandemic. That’s the result from the most recent Ifo institute survey of what is the largest economy in Europe. The index compiled by the Munich-based research institute rose to 92.4 points in February from 90.3 points the month before. Industry is more upbeat while restaurants are still in trouble. Even travel businesses think there’s a chance for the summer vacation season. All this despite cautious comments from the country’s health minister, who has warned that the recent decline in infections has flattened. Many restrictions on activity and businesses remain in effect.