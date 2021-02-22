Stock indexes mixed … Boeing grounds 777s … Paychecks

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are mostly lower in afternoon trading with investors concerned about rising interest rates and the potential for inflation down the road. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are down, but the Dow has moved higher. Wall Street is still hopeful that another round of government aid can give the economy a jolt as vaccine distribution continues. The U.S. House of Representatives is likely to vote on President Joe Biden’s proposed stimulus package by the end of the week. Crude oil prices rose and helped lift energy stocks, while rising Treasury yields gave banks a boost.

UNDATED (AP) — Boeing has recommended that airlines ground all 777s with the type of engine that blew apart after takeoff from Denver this weekend, and most carriers that fly those planes said they would temporarily pull them from service. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration ordered United Airlines to step up inspections of the aircraft after one of its flights made an emergency landing Saturday. Pieces of the casing of the Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engine rained down on suburban neighborhoods. The FAA administrator said in a statement Sunday that “the inspection interval should be stepped up for the hollow fan blades that are unique to this model of engine, used solely on Boeing 777 airplanes.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is targeting more federal pandemic assistance to the nation’s smallest businesses and ventures owned by women and people of color. The administration is establishing a two-week window, starting on Wednesday, in which only businesses with fewer than 20 employees can apply for forgivable loans under the Paycheck Protection Program. Biden’s team is also carving out $1 billion to direct toward sole proprietors, such as home contractors and beauticians, the majority of which are owned by women and people of color.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dominion Voting Systems has filed a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against the founder of Minnesota-based MyPillow. The lawsuit alleges Mike Lindell falsely accused Dominion of rigging the presidential election and ignored repeated warnings from Dominion to stop. Dominion accuses Lindell of repeatedly telling what the lawsuit labels the “Big Lie” that the company stole the election. Lindell says he’s glad Dominion sued and that the legal process will vindicate him.

LONDON (AP) — Microsoft is teaming up with European publishers to push for a system to make big tech platforms pay for news. The U.S. tech giant and four big European Union news industry lobbying groups unveiled a plan to work together to come up with a solution to “mandate payments” for use of news content from online “gatekeepers with dominant market power.” The move raises the stakes in the brewing battle over whether Google and Facebook should pay for journalism.