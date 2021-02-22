Stocks open lower … Sanofi to make rival’s vaccines

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks opened the trading day on Wall Street broadly lower. Boeing is helping to pull the Dow Jones Industrial Average lower after the company recommended that airlines ground all 777s with the same type of engine that blew apart shortly after takeoff in Denver over the weekend. Raytheon, the parent company of Pratt & Whitney, which made the engine, was also lower in early trading. Crude oil prices and Treasury yields rose.

PARIS (AP) — French drug maker Sanofi is going to produce as many as 12 million coronavirus vaccine doses per month for rival Johnson & Johnson. The deal is the second time the French drug maker is turning over production facilities to speed up supplies of a rival company’s vaccine, while its own vaccine candidate faces delays. Sanofi’s announcement was quickly trumpeted by French President Emmanuel Macron. Sanofi said its vaccine manufacturing plant near Lyon will formulate and fill vials of the single-dose vaccine for Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen companies.

UNDATED (AP) — Two of the biggest remaining American-owned and based tire manufacturers are joining forces. Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. is acquiring Cooper tires in a deal with an equity value of $2.8 billion that will combine the two century-old Ohio companies. Cooper shareholders will get $41.75 in cash and about .9 shares of Goodyear common stock per share of Cooper stock. Based on Goodyear’s closing price on Friday, the total consideration for Cooper shareholders is $54.36 per share, a 24% premium to Cooper’s closing price on Friday. The deal is expected to close in the second half of this year

UNDATED (AP) — M&T Bank Corp. is buying People’s United Financial Inc. in an all-stock deal valued at about $7.6 billion. People’s United shareholders will receive 0.118 of a share of M&T common stock for each share they own. People’s United shareholders will collectively own approximately 28% of the combined business. The combined company will have approximately $200 billion in assets and a network of more than 1,100 branches and more than 2,000 ATMs in 12 states from Maine to Virginia and the District of Columbia.

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese tech giant Huawei has unveiled a new flagship foldable smartphone but says it will only be sold in China. The Mate X2 marks a fresh effort by Huawei Technologies Ltd. to reinforce its status as a tech leader. But it also highlights the company’s challenges after Washington cut off access to U.S. processor chips and Google services. Last year, Huawei fell from No. 1 among smartphone brands to sixth place. Huawei was battered by being put on an export blacklist by then-U.S. President Donald Trump in 2019 as a security risk, an accusation the company denies.