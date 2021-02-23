Clawing back…Fed Chair’s outlook…Texas utility outrage

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — A late burst of buying erased much of an early slide on Wall Street Tuesday. The S&P managed a gain of 0.1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.5%, having clawed back most of an early drop of as much as 3.9%. Facebook, Disney, Netflix and other communications stocks helped drive the comeback. Early drops in Big Tech companies like Apple, Amazon and Microsoft moderated as the day went on. Tesla, which joined the S&P at the end of last year, ended down 2.2% after being down as much as 13.4%.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell underscored the U.S. economy’s ongoing weakness Tuesday in remarks that suggested that the Fed sees no need to alter its ultra-low interest rate policies anytime soon. Powell’s comments are in contrast to increasing optimism among many analysts that the economy will grow rapidly later this year. That outlook has also raised concerns about a potential surge in inflation and fueled a sharp increase in longer-term interest rates this year. Most economists say they think the Fed’s continued low rates, further government financial aid and progress in combating the viral pandemic could create a mini-economic boom as soon as this summer.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Four board leaders of Texas’ embattled power grid operator are resigning. The announcement follows outrage over more than 4 million homes and businesses losing power during a deadly winter freeze last week. All of the board directors stepping down live outside of Texas, which only intensified criticism of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. The resignations are effective Wednesday, one day before Texas lawmakers are set to begin hearings over the outages in the state Capitol.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The utility serving New Orleans appears to have cut three times as much electricity as it needed to during emergency winter weather blackouts last week. Company executives said Tuesday that the reductions slashed power to roughly 26,000 families and businesses on Mardi Gras night. Officials with Entergy New Orleans told the City Council that a regional grid manager called for the utility to reduce the city’s power consumption by 26 megawatts. Instead, estimates show, more than 80 megawatts of electricity was shut off. Subfreezing weather and rolling blackouts added misery to what was already a muted Mardi Gras celebration in New Orleans.

MILAN (AP) — A digital runway show by five Italian fashion designers of African origin is opening Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday. The scheduling decision is a tangible result of a campaign launched last summer by the only Black Italian designer belonging to the Italian fashion chamber. Designer Stella Jean credits the Italian National Fashion Chamber with showing “a lot of goodwill” in pushing the collaboration through and by providing financing and creating partnerships with Italian producers to help bring the young designers’ projects to the next level.