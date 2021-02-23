Mixed markets…Facebook to lift its Australian news ban

Biz/Tech

TOKYO (AP) — Global markets are mixed today after a sell-off of shares in technology companies on Wall Street. In early trading, France’s CAC 40 is 0.3% higher, while Germany’s DAX is up less than 0.1% and Britain’s FTSE 100 is up 0.5%. In Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite closed 0.2% lower and South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.3%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 1.0%. Wall Street is set for gains with Dow futures up 0.3% and S&P futures up 0.2%.

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. unemployment rate rose for a six straight month in December as renewed coronavirus restrictions shut down most businesses across the country. The Office for National Statistics says unemployment rose to 5.1% in December, up 0.1% from the previous month and 1.3% from a year earlier. The number of people on company payrolls has dropped by 726,000 since the pandemic began last February, with 58.5% of the decline coming among people under 25.

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Facebook says it will lift its ban on Australians sharing news after reaching a deal with Australia’s government on legislation that would make digital giants pay for journalism. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Facebook confirm that they have agreed on amendments to proposed legislation that would make the social network and Google pay for the news that they feature. Facebook blocked Australian users from accessing and sharing news last week after the House of Representatives passed the draft law on Wednesday. The Senate will debate amended legislation today. Frydenberg described the dispute over paying for news content as a “proxy battle for the world.”

BEIJING (AP) — Struggling under U.S. sanctions, Chinese tech giant Huawei has unveiled a new flagship foldable smartphone but says it will only be sold in China. The Mate X2 marks a fresh effort by Huawei Technologies Ltd. to reinforce its status as a tech leader but highlights its challenges after Washington cut off access to U.S. processor chips and Google services. Last year, Huawei fell from No. 1 among smartphone brands to sixth place. Huawei, China’s first global tech brand, was battered by being put on an export blacklist by then-U.S. President Donald Trump in 2019 as a security risk, an accusation the company denies. Huawei sold its budget-priced Honor handset business in November to focus its resources on higher-end models.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Ahmed Zaki Yamani, a long-serving oil minister in Saudi Arabia, has died in London at age 90. Saudi state television reports Yamani’s death and that he’ll be buried in the Muslim holy city of Mecca. Yamani led the kingdom through the 1973 oil crisis and once found himself and other oil ministers held hostage by the assassin Carlos the Jackal at OPEC headquarters in Vienna. He helped Saudi Arabia command a dominating presence in OPEC from its birth.