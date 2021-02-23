Stocks pare losses…California relief…Cars cost more

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Declines in technology companies are dragging stocks lower as investors remain increasingly focused on a big tick up in bond yields and what it means for the overall market. Major indexes pared a good part of their losses by the afternoon. The S&P 500 index was down 0.8% after being down more than 1.3% earlier. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down 2% after being down 3.5% earlier. Shares of big technology companies like Apple, Tesla, Amazon and Microsoft were all down, but not as much as in the early going.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a $7.6 billion coronavirus relief package. The new laws will give at least $600 one-time payments to 5.7 million people while setting aside more than $2 billion in grants for struggling small businesses. Newsom signed the law as Congress is debating a much larger stimulus package for the nation. California’s stimulus package will give up to $25,000 grants to small businesses with revenues between $1,000 and $2.5 million.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says states will receive about 14.5 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine this week, marking a nearly 70% increase in distribution of doses over the last month. Limited supply of the two approved COVID-19 vaccines has hampered the pace of vaccinations — and that was before extreme winter weather delayed the delivery of about 6 million doses this past week. The number of doses states will receive will increase from the 8.6 million a week they received during President Joe Biden’s first week in office. Last week, the White House announced that states would receive 13.5 million doses of the vaccine.

LONDON (AP) — Britain says it will use its presidency of the Group of Seven economic powers to push for an internationally recognized system of vaccine passports that could allow world travel to resume. The government says it will “look to introduce a system to allow vaccinated individuals to travel more freely internationally.” It added it would work with other countries through the World Health Organization, the G-7 and other bodies on “a clear international framework with standards.”

FENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The viral pandemic has triggered a cascade of price hikes throughout America’s auto industry — a surge that has made both new and used vehicles unaffordable for many. Prices of new vehicles far outpaced overall consumer inflation over the past year. In response, many buyers who were priced out of that market turned to used vehicles. Yet their demand proved so potent that used-vehicle prices soared even more than new ones did.