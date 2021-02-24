Gains for bank stocks help lead major US indexes higher

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks have shaken off a weak start and moved steadily higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street as gains for banks offset losses in Big Tech companies. Bank stocks benefited from another upward move in long-term interest rates in the bond market, which will allow them to charge higher rates on mortgages and other loans. Small-company stocks continued to outpace the rest of the market, as they have done since the beginning of the year. That’s a sign investors are feeling more confident about economic growth. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to its highest level in just over a year.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is telling Congress that the central bank won’t begin raising interest rates until it believes it has reached its goals on maximum employment and inflation. Powell also warned today that many who had worked in industries hardest hit by the pandemic and ensuing recession will likely need to find different jobs. As he did before the Senate Banking Committee yesterday, Powell told the House Financial Services Committee that the Fed is in no hurry to raise benchmark short-term interest rates or to begin trimming its $120 billion in monthly bond payments used to put downward pressure on longer-term rates.

NEW YORK (AP) — Lowe’s extended its strong sales streak through the holiday season as customers kept investing in their homes during the pandemic. The nation’s second largest home improvement retailer behind Home Depot reported that fourth-quarter profits almost doubled from a year ago, while sales rose 27%. Both results surpassed Wall Street expectations. Sales at stores opened at least a year at the Mooresville, North Carolina-based retailer soared nearly 29%. The strong showing followed results from Home Depot, which reported yesterday that fourth-quarter sales surged 25%. Global sales at Home Depot stores open at least a year, a key indicator of a retailer’s health, climbed 24.5%, and by 25% if only U.S. stores are counted.

NEW YORK (AP) — Older people are learning to shop online for the first time during the pandemic. People 65 and older rang up nearly $187 per month online last year, up 60% from a year earlier, according to market research firm NPD Group’s Checkout Tracking. They still spend less than the total population, who paid about $238 per month, but they are the fastest-growing group of online shoppers by age group. But it’s not easy for many older shoppers, and children and nursing-home staff often have to help. Millions can’t shop online at all because they don’t have internet or devices. Those who can struggle with the basics of using an app.

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — A trust representing more than 80,000 victims of deadly wildfires ignited by Pacific Gas and Electric’s rickety electrical grid is suing nearly two dozen of the utility’s former executives and board members for alleged dereliction of their duty to ensure the equipment wouldn’t kill people. The complaint filed today in San Francisco is an offshoot of a $13.5 billion settlement that PG&E reached with the wildfire victims in late 2019 while the utility was mired in bankruptcy. The deal granted the victims the right to go after the utility’s hierarchy leading up to and during a series of wildfires during 2017 and 2018 that upended their lives.