Stocks broadly higher, FedWire collapses, Pfizer results

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street today after shaking off a wobbly start. Banks helped lead the gains as bond yields rose, which will allow banks to charge higher rates on mortgages and other loans. The S&P added 1.1% and the Dow rose 1.4% to another all-time high. Small-company stocks continued to outpace the rest of the market, as they have done since the beginning of the year. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to its highest level in over a year. GameStop doubled suddenly in another burst of volatile trading.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Federal Reserve’s back-end payment system that banks, government entities and investors rely on to transfer cash temporarily went dark. The Fed blamed an “operational error” for FedWire’s collapse, and was able to restore services after being down for 2 1/2 hours today. FedWire is the Federal Reserve’s real-time wire transfer service that is used to send large sums of cash between banks, federal and state governments as well as banks that need to clear funds. Trillions of dollars move through the FedWire infrastructure on a daily basis.

UNDATED (AP) — A large real-world test of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine confirms that it’s very effective at preventing serious illness or death, even after one dose. The results come from a mass vaccination campaign in Israel. They give strong reassurance that the benefits seen in smaller tests persisted when the vaccine was used in a general population. The vaccine was 92% effective at preventing severe disease after two shots and 62% after one. Its estimated effectiveness for preventing death was 72% two to three weeks after the first shot. The New England Journal of Medicine published the results today.

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS News says it is launching a streaming version of ‘60 Minutes’ on the new Paramount Plus service, starting next week. The new ‘60 Minutes Plus’ program repurposes a team of correspondents and producers that was put together last year for the ill-fated Quibi streaming platform. The new streaming show will have longer stories than those on TV, the opposite of the Quibi program. CBS is looking to build the bench for television’s most popular prime time news show, and reach a younger and more diverse audience.

LAS VEGAS (AP)— Class action lawsuits were filed in Nevada against 10 major auto insurance companies on Tuesday, contending that the companies charged excessive insurance premiums during the pandemic by failing to account for a drop in driving and crashes. The lawsuits acknowledge that some insurers provided discounts over the emptier roads and drop in accidents and claims, but the discounts did not offer “any meaningful relief that actually reflects the reduction in cars on the road and reduced driving during the pandemic.” The lawsuits were filed against State Farm, USAA, Geico, Acuity, Liberty Mutual, Farmers, Progressive, Travelers, Nationwide and Allstate.