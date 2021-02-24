Stocks mixed…New home sales jump

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock indexes are mixed in morning trading on Wall Street as another rise in bond yields gave investors pause. Investors are watching for comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell as well as updates on President Joe Biden’s stimulus package to see where the economy goes from here. Treasury yields continue to climb, adding to a multi-week increase in rates that are used as benchmarks for many kinds of loans including corporate debt and traditional 30-year mortgages. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.42%, the highest level in just over a year. Higher yields make stocks with lofty valuations, such as technology companies, less attractive.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Demand for new homes in the U.S. surged 4.3% in January as the housing market remains one of the strongest segments of the economy. Last month’s increase pushed sales of new homes to an adjusted annual rate of 923,000 the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. That’s much better than the 855,000 analysts were expecting. December’s new home sales figure was also revised up from 842,000 to 885,000. The median price of a new home sold in January slipped 346,400 but is still up more than 5% from a year ago.

WASHINGTON (AP) — An analysis by U.S. regulators says Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine provides strong protection against severe COVID-19. Today’s report confirms that overall, the vaccine is about 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19. On Friday, a panel of experts to the Food and Drug Administration will debate if the evidence is strong enough to recommend the long-anticipated shot. The FDA is expected to make a final decision within days. If the FDA clears the J&J shot for U.S. use, it won’t boost vaccine supplies significantly right away. Only a few million doses are expected to be ready for shipping in the first week.

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — CVS and Walgreens drugstores will start doling out COVID-19 vaccinations in more states tomorrow. The chains say they’ve received more vaccine doses from the government after using their initial allotment. Both companies started giving out vaccines on Feb. 12 to eligible customers at stores in several states. CVS says it will add stores in six states, including Florida, Ohio and Pennsylvania, to a list of 11. CVS says it received another 570,000 doses from the government. Walgreens expects an additional 480,000 doses and will expand into California, Oregon and Virginia, among other states. Rite Aid also started shots this month at stores in the Northeast and California.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is preparing to sign an executive order to review U.S. supply chains for large-capacity batteries, pharmaceuticals and critical minerals. Also part of the review are semiconductors that power cars, phones, military equipment and other goods. The United States has become increasingly reliant on imports of these goods. Biden administration officials say that presents a potential national security and economic risk that they hope to address with the planned 100-day review and the possibility of increased domestic production. Biden will also look to work with international partners to ensure a stable and reliable supply chain.