Stocks fall as yields continue to climb; GameStop surges

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are off to a mostly lower start on Wall Street, led by drops in several big technology companies. The S&P 500 slipped less than 0.1% in the early going, in line with other indexes. Bond yields continue to march higher as traders anticipate greater economic growth and more stimulus from Washington. Investors have turned their focus to another wild surge in GameStop and a handful of other stocks favored by online investors. The money-losing video game retailer soared another 50% in early trading, after more than doubling in the last hour of trading yesterday.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell sharply last week but remained high by historical standards. Applications for benefits declined 111,000 from the previous week to a seasonally adjusted 730,000, the Labor Department said Thursday. It is the lowest figure since late November. Before the virus erupted in the United States last March, weekly applications for unemployment benefits had never topped 700,000, even during the Great Recession of 2008-2009.

NEW YORK (AP) — Best Buy says it laid off 5,000 full-time store workers earlier this month, even as the company’s sales soared during the pandemic as homebound people bought laptops, TVs and other gadgets. The company said it cut the jobs because more shoppers are choosing to buy online instead of shopping at its stores. Best Buy said it will replace the 5,000 full-time employees with 2,000 part-time workers. Best Buy’s workforce has shrunk in the last year after having to furlough workers when it closed stores during the pandemic. It currently has more than 100,000 workers, down by 21,000, or 17%, from the year before.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The economy grew at a slightly faster pace in the final three months of 2020 than first thought, ending a year that saw the overall economy shrink by the largest amount in more than seven decades. The Commerce Department says the gross domestic product — the broadest measure of economic health — grew at an annual rate of 4.1% in the fourth quarter, up from an initial estimate of 4% growth. That upward revision did not change the performance for the year with GDP for all of 2020 shrinking 3.5%, the biggest annual decline since 1946. However, economists believe 2021 will see a significant rebound, helped by further government stimulus, more widespread distribution of vaccines and continued low-interest rate policies from the Federal Reserve.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — The number of Americans who signed contracts to buy homes has declined again as inventory struggles to keep up with demand. The National Association of Realtors’ index of pending home sales fell 2.8% in January to 122.8, which was still a record high for the month. December’s index, which was also a record high, was revised upward. Despite the recent declines, contract signings are still 13% ahead of where they were last year at this point, a sign that the housing market remains strong despite the widespread economic damage caused by the ongoing virus pandemic. Contract signings are considered a barometer of purchases that will take place the next one to two months.