Stocks fall, House passes LGBTQ protections, GameStop rises

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — A rout in technology companies pulled the Nasdaq down 3.5% on Wall Street today, the biggest loss for the tech-heavy index since last October. The S&P gave up 2.4% and the Dow lost 1.8%, a day after the blue chip index set a record high. A steady march higher in Treasury yields has been drawing money out of the stock market and leading investors to question whether the massive run-up in Big Tech valuations in recent months has been excessive. Bond yields are rising as investors anticipate more stimulus from Washington, greater economic growth and possibly a pickup in inflation.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic-led House passed a bill that would enshrine LGBTQ protections in the nation’s labor and civil rights laws. It’s a top priority of President Joe Biden, though the legislation faces an uphill battle in the Senate. The bill passed today by a vote of 224-206 with three Republicans joining Democrats in voting yes. The Equality Act amends existing civil rights law to explicitly include sexual orientation and gender identification as protected characteristics. But some religious groups and social conservatives worry that the bill would force people to take actions that contradict their religious beliefs.

NEW YORK (AP) — After weeks of going dormant, shares of GameStop have suddenly shot higher again, jumping 75% in the last hour of trading Wednesday and another nearly 19% today. It’s reminiscent of the shocking 1,625% surge for GameStop in January. Last month’s surge underscored questions about whether the broad market is in a bubble. No clear reason seems to be behind this most recent move, leaving market observers to grasp at what little news is out there.

UNDATED (AP) — The U.S. has seen a dramatic turnaround since December and January in the battle to tamp down COVID-19. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the U.S. has dropped by 80,000 in six weeks. Nearly 17% of the nation’s adult population has now gotten at least one dose of a vaccine. Health officials acknowledge the improvement but point out that hospitalizations are still at about the same level as earlier peaks in April and July and right before the crisis worsened in November. Deaths are still persistently high, though much lower than the peak in early January, when they sometimes exceeded 4,000 per day.

UNDATED (AP) — The popular “Reply All” podcast has been put on hiatus and is canceling two remaining episodes of a series that explored allegations of structural racism and a problematic work culture at food magazine Bon Appetit. Former employees at Gimlet Media, the podcast’s publisher, charged that two people behind the series had exhibited behavior similar to what they were investigating at Bon Appetit. “Reply All” host Alex Goldman says the series as reported was a mistake and apologized to current and former colleagues, listeners and sources for the Bon Appetit series.