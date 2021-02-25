Stocks slide as yields continue to climb; GameStop surges

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are sliding in afternoon trading on Wall Street as the recent theme of the market — rising bond yields and falling prices of technology companies — continues to weigh on trading. The S&P 500 fell 2% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 2.8%. Investors turned their focus to another wild surge in GameStop and a handful of other stocks favored by online investors. The money-losing video game retailer soared another 88.1% after more than doubling in the last hour of trading yesterday. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.49%.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket goods shot up 3.4% in January, pulled up by surge in orders for civilian aircraft. The Commerce Department says a category that tracks business investment posted a more modest gain. Orders for goods meant to last at least three years have now risen nine straight months, another sign that manufacturing has proven resilient in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. The January gain followed upticks of 1.2% in December and 1.3% in November and was triple what economists had expected. Orders for civilian aircraft and parts jumped 389.9%. Excluding transportation equipment, which can bounce wildly from month to month, durable goods orders were up 1.4%.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The head of a major Texas energy corporation says forced blackouts that left 4 million customers without electricity also unplugged plants that could have generated more power as the state’s grid was at the breaking point. Texas lawmakers began public hearings today on the crisis that led to one of the worst power outages in U.S. history. Curtis Morgan, the CEO of one of the state’s biggest energy companies, Vistra Corp., says the entire Texas grid was within minutes of total collapse under the strain of unprecedented demand last week.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm has won Senate confirmation to be President Joe Biden’s energy secretary. Granholm served two terms as governor in a state dominated by the auto industry. In the Cabinet, she will be a key player in Biden’s vision for a green economy as the United States fights to slow climate change. Michigan was devastated by the 2008 recession, and Granholm has promoted emerging clean energy technologies, such as electric vehicles and battery manufacturing, as an answer for jobs that will be lost as the U.S. transitions from oil, coal and other fossil fuels.

NEW YORK (AP) — Mr. Potato Head is no longer a mister. Hasbro, the company that makes the potato-shaped plastic toy, is giving the spud a gender-neutral new name: Potato Head. The change will appear on boxes this year. Toy makers have been updating their classic brands to appeal to kids today. Barbie has shed its blonde image and now comes in multiple skin tones and body shapes. Thomas the Tank Engine added more girl characters. And American Girl is now selling a boy doll. Hasbro said Mr. Potato Head, which has been around for about 70 years, needed a modern makeover.