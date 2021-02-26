Stocks end week broadly lower, House poised to pass aid pkg

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks ended a bumpy day mostly lower on Wall Street. Technology stocks recovered slightly following several days of heavy selling, but the Nasdaq still posted its biggest weekly loss since October. The S&P gave back 0.5% today, and the Dow lost 1.5%. Treasury yields fell after shooting sharply higher over the last few weeks, something that has unsettled financial markets generally. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.42% from 1.51% a day earlier. For the week, the S&P is down 2.4%. The Dow is down 1.8%. The Nasdaq is down 4.9%. The Russell 2000 is down 2.9%.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is expected to pass a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package late Friday that includes $1,400 checks for most Americans and billions of dollars for schools, state and local governments and businesses. Republicans say the spending is vastly more than what is needed for the pandemic. But Democrats and President Joe Biden say a robust aid package is necessary to prevent a long and painful economic recovery. Their goal is to have COVID-19 relief approved by mid-March, when extra unemployment assistance and other pandemic aid expires.

UNDATED (AP) — California to start administering the new Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine next week the Governor says the Biden administration plans to send California more than 1.1 million of the single-dose shots in the next three weeks. The vaccine is still in the final federal approval process and has fewer handling restrictions than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. If cleared for emergency use, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would offer a single-dose option that could help speed vaccinations although it has not been shown to be as effective as the two shot vaccines. While the numbers from J&J are not that high, its not an apples-to-apples comparison. Regulators say it strongly protects against serious illness.

HOUSTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is hearing firsthand from Texans clobbered by this month’s brutal winter weather. Biden also visited a food bank, where his wife Jill helped on an assembly line. The president thanked emergency workers for doing “God’s work.” He’s also visiting a major vaccination center to encourage people to get their coronavirus shots. The unusual winter weather across the South over Valentine’s weekend battered multiple states. Texas bore the brunt of unseasonably frigid conditions that caused widespread power outages and frozen pipes that burst and flooded homes. Millions of residents lost heat and running water.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A passenger who allegedly hit a flight attendant after an argument over wearing a face mask could soon be $27,500 poorer. The Federal Aviation Administration said today that it is proposing the financial penalty against a woman who became combative after she and a male companion were asked to leave a Delta Air Lines flight from Miami to Atlanta in October. The FAA says the man refused to wear a face mask or seatbelt, forcing the crew to return the plane to the gate. Delta, like most airlines, requires passengers to wear masks except when eating or drinking. The FAA is not identifying the passengers.