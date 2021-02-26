Stocks give up early gains…Consumers step up spending

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks have given up an early gain and turned mostly lower in morning trading on Wall Street. Banks and energy companies led the way lower, while technology companies, which had been beaten down in recent days, started to recover. The S&P 500 fell 0.9%. Investors continue to watch the bond market, where Treasury yields were declining, as well as Washington, where Congress is expected to vote on President Joe Biden’s stimulus package. Bond yields were easing off their multi-week climb, which was helping out the stock market. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to 1.49%.

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s consumers stepped up their spending by a solid 2.4% in January in a sign that the economy may be making a tentative recovery from the pandemic recession. Today’s report from the Commerce Department also shows that personal incomes, which provide the fuel for spending, jumped 10% last month, boosted by cash payments most Americans received from the government. The January spending increase followed two straight monthly spending drops that had raised concerns that consumers, who power most of the economy, were hunkered down, too anxious to travel, shop and spend.

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Volkswagen made 8.8 billion euros, or $10.7 billion, last year despite the pandemic. The results were better than expected but the German automaker says earnings and sales were still down from the year before in 2019. Volkswagen says the strong rebound from the pandemic in its biggest market China had helped it stay profitable despite production shutdowns in the early part of the outbreak in Europe. The company says that leaves it with plenty of cash. Shareholders will get the same dividend they did the year before of 4.80 euros per ordinary share.

DETROIT (AP) — Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. is recalling more than 430,000 light truck tires in the U.S. due to sidewall bulges that could cause tire failure. The recall covers certain Discoverer, Evolution, Courser, Deegan, Adventurer, Hercules, Back Country, Multi-Mile, Wild Country, and Big O tires in several sizes. The company says in documents posted by U.S. safety regulators that the bulges can cause a sidewall separation. That can make the tires lose air rapidly, increasing the risk of a crash. Findlay, Ohio-based Cooper says there have been no property damage, death or injury claims due to the problem. Owners will be notified and dealers will replace the tires. The recall is expected to start March 25.

TORONTO (AP) — The chief executive of the fund that manages Canada Pension Plan investments has resigned after it was revealed that he had traveled to the United Arab Emirates, where he was vaccinated against COVID-19. CPP Investments says Mark Machin tendered his resignation to the board last night. Machin joined CPP Investments in 2012 and was appointed president and chief executive in June 2016. CPP manages more than 470 billion Canadian dollars in investments on behalf of Canadians. The Wall Street Journal first reported that Machin flew to the United Arab Emirates this month and received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech (FY’-zur by-AHN’-tehk) vaccine and is awaiting the second dose.