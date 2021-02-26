Stocks wobble as bond yields ease

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are wobbling between small gains and losses on Wall Street as gains by technology stocks offset a slide in banks and energy companies. The S&P 500 index was flat in afternoon trading. Investors continue to watch the bond market, where Treasury yields were holding steady, as well as Washington, where Congress is expected to vote on President Joe Biden’s stimulus package. Bond yields eased off their multi-week climb. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury fell to 1.46% from 1.51% a day earlier.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A $1.9 trillion package aimed at helping the country rebuild from the pandemic appears headed toward House passage. Now, Democrats are also searching for a way to revive their drive to boost the minimum wage. The relief bill embodies President Joe Biden’s drive to flush cash to individuals, businesses, states and cities suffering from the pandemic. But Democratic progressives are adamant that the party keep trying to pass legislation that would boost the federal minimum wage to $15 hourly. The Senate parliamentarian says that provision must be removed from the relief bill, so Democrats are discussing other steps.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration and major U.S. business organizations are launching a joint educational campaign to reinforce basic COVID-19 do’s and don’ts with their customers and employees. White House coronavirus senior adviser Andy Slavitt says it’s part of an effort to get the country working together to contain the virus and encourage Americans to get vaccinated. It reinforces masking and social distancing on business premises; removing roadblocks to get employees vaccinated; and using business platforms like websites to echo public health advice about getting vaccinated and wearing masks. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the National Association of Manufacturers, the Business Roundtable and leading associations of minority-owned businesses are participating in the effort.

UNDATED (AP) — United Airlines will pay more than $49 million to settle criminal and civil accusations of defrauding the post office in the handling of international mail. The Justice Department says former employees of United’s cargo division falsified parcel delivery information for several years. Prosecutors say that as a result, United collected millions of dollars in payments that it should not have received. United is agreeing to pay about $17 million in criminal penalties and forfeited revenue to end the criminal investigation. And separately United will pay more than $32 million in related civil penalties.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Spaceflight company Virgin Galactic has postponed its next mission to space from New Mexico until at least May after a test flight from December was aborted due to computer malfunction. The Albuquerque Journal reports that an investigation by the company found that electromagnetic interference caused the spaceship’s onboard computer to reboot during the December flight. That triggered a safety mechanism that shut down the engine and forced the VSS Unity’s two pilots to abort the mission and glide back to Earth. The company will test new components to prevent the error before launching its next flight.