Saturday BusinessMinute

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks slid broadly lower at the end of the week, but the major indexes remain close to the all-time highs they set earlier this month. The S&P is down 2.4% for the week but up 1.5% for the year. The Dow fell 1.8% for the week but is up 1.1% for the year. The Nasdaq fell the most, down 4.9% but is up 2.4% for the year. The Russell 2000 fell 2.9% for the week but is still up 11.5% for the year.

NEW YORK (AP) — Rising expectations for the economy and inflation have caused U.S. Treasury yields to spurt higher recently, with the jump unsettling stock markets. These yields are the baseline off which investors try to figure out the value of everything from Apple stock to junk bonds, and their rapid rise is forcing a reassessment about how much to pay for them and every other investment. Investors pay particular attention to the 10-year Treasury note, which climbed above 1.50% this week after starting the year around 0.90%. That helped send the Nasdaq composite to its worst week since October.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has passed a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package that includes $1,400 checks for most Americans and billions of dollars for schools, state and local governments and businesses battered by COVID-19. The measure was approved early Saturday on a near party-line vote. It now goes to the Senate, where fights are likely over efforts by Democrats to resuscitate their minimum wage push and other issues. Republicans say the bill is too expensive and full of gifts to Democratic constituencies like labor unions.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Billionaire Warren Buffett is encouraging investors to maintain their faith in America’s economy and the businesses his Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate owns. In a letter to his shareholders Saturday, Buffett hardly mentioned the coronavirus that ravaged many businesses last year, saying American business will thrive over time despite the pandemic. Instead, he kept his focus on the long-term prospects for the railroad, utility and insurance businesses and stocks that Berkshire Hathaway owns. The 90-year-old Buffett also assured investors that he has no plans to quit by joking about one of Berkshire’s longest-serving managers retiring at the “ridiculously premature” age of 103.

UNDATED (AP) — Airline officials are talking to the Biden administration about support for incentives to use cleaner fuels for airplanes. Leaders of several of the largest U.S. passenger and cargo airlines held an online meeting Friday with White House climate adviser Gina McCarthy and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. The White House says administration officials are optimistic after hearing the airline CEOs talk about efforts to combat climate change. The president of the trade group Airlines for America says the carriers want to be part of the solution. Airplanes account for a small but fast-growing share of emissions that can cause climate change.