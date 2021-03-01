Market rally…Texas grid shakeup…Zoom boom swoon?

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rallied on Wall Street, pushing the S&P to its biggest gain in nine months. The 2.4% jump followed back-to-back weekly losses and came as investors were relieved to see long-term interest rates easing lower in the bond market. Higher interest rates can slow down economic growth and discourage borrowing. Investors were also watching Washington as a big economic stimulus bill advanced to the Senate. The Dow gained 603.14 points, or about 2%, to 31,535.51. The S&P rose 90.67 points to 3,901.82, its biggest single-day gain since June 5.. The Nasdaq climbed 396.48 points, or 3%, to 13,588.83.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats’ efforts to include a minimum wage increase in their huge COVID-19 relief bill seem all but dead. That’s become clear as Senate leaders prepare to bring their own version of the House-passed aid package to the chamber’s floor as early as Wednesday. Aides say top Democrats have abandoned a potential amendment threatening tax increases on big companies that don’t boost workers’ pay to certain levels. Four days ago the Senate parliamentarian said the chamber’s rules forbade inclusion of a straight-out minimum wage increase in the relief measure.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ top utilities regulator resigned Monday, in the widening fallout from blackouts triggered by an unusually heavy and widespread winter storm that left millions in the state without power and water for days. Public Utilities Commission chair DeAnn Walker is the highest-ranking official to step down in the aftermath of one of the largest power outages in U.S. history. Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Walker to the commission in 2017. She faced withering criticism from state lawmakers probing the electric grid breakdowns and lack of communication with the public over the approaching storm and how the state responded once it hit.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court seems likely to find that the judges who oversee patent disputes are not properly appointed. The question the justices debated Monday has to do with more than 250 administrative patent judges. But it could also potentially affect more than 100 other similarly-appointed government officials who issue more than 85,000 decisions annually. The court’s conservative justices suggested that the judges’ appointment is problematic. Justice Brett Kavanaugh said during arguments that the decisions the judges make are “multi-million, sometimes billion-dollar, decisions being made not by someone who’s accountable in the usual way” required by the Constitution’s Appointments Clause.

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Zoom’s astronomical growth is tapering off along with the pandemic. That’s raising questions about whether the videoconferencing service’s immense popularity will fade as more people return to classrooms, offices and other places off limits for the past year. The deceleration emerged in an otherwise impressive quarterly earnings report released Monday. The stellar results capped a year in which Zoom saw its revenue quadruple and its stock price increase by more than fivefold.