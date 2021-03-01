Stocks higher…Reported RAV4 trouble…TX utility bill suit

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are higher across the board in early trading on Wall Street as bond yields ease lower following several weeks of shooting higher. Traders are also watching Washington as a big economic stimulus bill moved to the Senate. At 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time, the S&P 500 was up 82 points, to 3,893. The Dow was up 677 points, to 31,909. And the Nasdaq was up 291 points, to 13,483.

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government is investigating complaints of engine compartment fires in nearly 1.9 million Toyota RAV4 small SUVs. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began investigating after getting 11 fire complaints involving the 2013 through 2018 model years. The RAV4 is the top-selling vehicle in the U.S. that isn’t a pickup truck. In documents posted today, the agency says fires start on the left side of the engine compartment. Most of the fires happened while the vehicles are being driven, but four took place with the engine off. Investigators will try to understand better what is contributing to the fires. The vehicles aren’t being recalled but the investigation could lead to one.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ attorney general is suing electricity provider Griddy for passing along massive bills to its customers during last month’s winter storm. The lawsuit comes days after Texas’ power grid manager effectively shut down Griddy by revoking its access to the state’s electricity market. Griddy charges $10 a month to give people a way to pay wholesale prices for electricity. But when temperatures plummeted, wholesale prices spiked and Griddy customers were left with sky-high electricity bills, some in the thousands of dollars. Griddy said in a statement after it was effectively shut down that it’s “always been transparent and customer-centric at every step.” The storm blanketed much of Texas with snow, knocking out electricity to 4 million customers and leaving many struggling to find clean water.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Spending on U.S. construction projects rose 1.7% in January as new home building continues to lift the sector. The Commerce Department reports that last month’s increase followed small revised gains in December and November. Spending on residential construction rose 2.5% in January, with single family home projects up 3%. Despite an economy that’s been battered for nearly a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, historically low interest rates and city dwellers seeking more space in the suburbs and beyond has boosted the housing market. Spending on government projects rose 1.7%.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The chief financial officer for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies is returning to a Canadian courtroom to begin a series of hearings in which her lawyers will argue her extradition to the U.S. should be halted because her rights have been violated. Canada arrested the daughter of Huawei’s founder at Vancouver’s airport in late 2018. The U.S. wants Meng Wanzhou extradited to face fraud charges. Over the next several weeks, Meng’s defense team will present several justifications for the extradition proceedings to be halted.