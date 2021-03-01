Stocks up…Manufacturing expands…Power cooperative files

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rising across the board on Wall Street as traders welcome a move lower in long-term interest rates in the bond market. Investors were also watching Washington as a big economic stimulus bill moved to the Senate. The S&P 500 rose 2.3% in early afternoon trading. More than 95% of the stocks in the index were higher, led by energy and technology companies. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.43% after going as high as 1.5% last week, the highest level in more than a year. Higher interest rates can slow the economy and discourage borrowing.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. manufacturing expanded in February at the fastest pace three years, helped by a strong gain in new orders. The Institute for Supply Management reports that its gauge of manufacturing activity rose to a reading of 60.8% last month, 2.1 percentage-points above the January level of 58.7%. It was the strongest performance since February 2018. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the manufacturing sector.

UNDATED (AP) — The largest and oldest power cooperative in Texas is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, citing last month’s winter storm that left millions without power. Brazos Electric Power, which serves 16 distribution member cooperatives that cater to more than 1.5 million Texans, says it was a “financially robust, stable company” prior to the severe cold weather that hit Texas between February 13 and February 19. Brazos said that it received excessively high invoices from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas for collateral and for purported cost of electric service. Brazos says it’s decided not to pass on the costs to its members or the consumers.

BOSTON (AP) — An American father and son wanted by Japan for aiding former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn escape the country in a box have been transferred to Japanese custody. One of Michael and Peter Taylor’s attorneys says says U.S. officials handed them over to Japanese custody today. The Taylors had fought for months to stay in the U.S. but failed to persuade American officials and courts to block their extradition. Japan wants to try the Taylors on charges that they smuggled Ghosn out of the country in a box in 2019 while he was awaiting trial on financial misconduct charges.

UNDATED (AP) — United Airlines is expanding its order of Boeing 737 Max airplanes and taking some deliveries sooner as it ramps up for an anticipated increase in travel demand. Chief Operating Officer Andrew Nocella said in a memo that the company placed an order for 25 new 737 Max aircraft for delivery in 2023. United has also moved up delivery of 40 previously ordered 737 Max planes to next year and five 737 Max to 2023. That’s in addition to the 24 737 Max aircraft the company is already set to receive in 2023.