Biden: Enough vaccine by late May…Texas lifts mask mandate

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the U.S. expects to take delivery of enough coronavirus vaccines for all adult Americans by the end of May, two months earlier than anticipated, as his administration announced that drugmaker Merck & Co. will help produce rival Johnson & Johnson’s newly approved shot. The announcement comes as the White House looks to speed the production of the single-dose J&J vaccine and accelerate the nation’s plans to reach “herd immunity” in the U.S. and begin restoring normalcy after the pandemic.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas is lifting a COVID-19 mask mandate that was imposed last summer but has only been lightly enforced. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement Tuesday makes Texas the largest state to do away with a face covering order. The new rule takes effect March 10. The decision comes as governors across the U.S. have eased coronavirus restrictions, despite warnings from health experts that the outbreak is far from over. Texas has seen a sharp plunge in cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks. More than 42,000 people have died from the virus in Texas, trailing only California and New York.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed said indoor dining, movie theaters and gyms can reopen within 24 hours in the city. Breed made the announcement as California gave the county the go-ahead to open up more of its economy as the rate of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths declines statewide. San Francisco and Santa Clara counties in the Bay Area join five other counties in moving on from the most restrictive tier. California reported an additional 2,533 confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total known cases to nearly 3.5 million. Officials also announced an additional 303 deaths, raising that total to just under 52,500 fatalities.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s choice to head the Securities and Exchange Commission has told Congress that the agency should address how to protect investors who use online stock-trading platforms with flashy gimmicks that entice them to trade more. Gary Gensler testified by video Tuesday for his confirmation hearing by the Senate Banking Committee. He was asked about the roiling stock-trading drama involving GameStop shares that has spurred clamor for tighter regulation of Wall Street. Among the issues to be examined, he said, is the use of “behavioral” technology in stock-trading apps. He asked: “What does it mean when you have behavioral prompts to get investors to do more transactions?”

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has voted overwhelmingly to confirm Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo to serve as President Joe Biden’s commerce secretary and help guide the economy’s recovery during and after the coronavirus pandemic. Raimondo will be responsible for promoting the nation’s economic growth domestically and overseas. Republican opposition to her confirmation focused on their concerns that she would not be forceful enough in confronting the Chinese government’s efforts to gain an economic and technological edge through espionage. Supporters say they like her private sector experience and that she has shown an ability to match up workers with new economic opportunities, such as renewable energy. Raimondo was confirmed Tuesday on a vote of 84-15.