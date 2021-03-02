Stocks drift lower…COVID bill prepared…Gensler testifies

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting lower in afternoon trading, giving back some of their big gains from a day earlier. The S&P 500 was down 0.1% after earlier flipping between small gains and losses. A day before, it leaped 2.4% for its best performance since June, nearly erasing its entire loss from the week before. For weeks, the market’s focus has been fixed on the bond market, where a swift recent rise in interest rates is threatening one of the main reasons for the stock market’s run to records through the pandemic. The yield on the 10-year Treasury eased a bit to 1.42%.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are sorting through lingering disagreements over emergency jobless benefits and other issues and preparing to commence Senate debate on a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan. The bill would deliver a major victory to President Joe Biden. Democrats have no margin for error in the evenly split 50-50 Senate, and Biden is expected to urge them on by conference call. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he planned to bring the sweeping bill to the floor as early as Wednesday, teeing up first votes on a bill aimed at energizing the nation’s battle against the pandemic and its wounded economy.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco is poised to allow indoor dining, movie theaters and gyms with reduced capacity as the most recent coronavirus surge continues to decline. It is expected to join several other counties in moving to the less restrictive red tier from the current purple tier. More of California’s economy is opening back up for business throughout the state as more residents are vaccinated.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s choice to head the Securities and Exchange Commission has told Congress that the agency should address how to protect investors who use online stock-trading platforms with flashy gimmicks that entice them to trade more. Gary Gensler testified by video for his confirmation hearing by the Senate Banking Committee. He was asked about the roiling stock-trading drama involving GameStop shares that has spurred clamor for tighter regulation of Wall Street. Among the issues to be examined, he said, is the use of “behavioral” technology in stock-trading apps.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s nominee to run the federal consumer watchdog agency has faced some hostile questioning from Republican senators. Still, Rohit Chopra is likely to be confirmed with Democrats controlling a majority in the Senate. Chopra would be the third permanent director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. He previously worked at the watchdog agency in its early days as the top official on student loan issues and is currently a Democratic commissioner on the Federal Trade Commission.