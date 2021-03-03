Stocks mixed; Nasdaq down sharply

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock indexes are mixed in afternoon trading on Wall Street, with the Dow Jones industrial average slightly higher, the S&P 500 edging lower and the Nasdaq down sharply, off more than 300 points. Wall Street continues to look to Washington, where economic data, comments out of the Federal Reserve and President Joe Biden’s stimulus package remain front and center. Banks are benefiting from an increase in long-term interest rates in the bond market, which allows them to charge higher rates on mortgages and many other kinds of loans. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.48% from 1.41%.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Federal Reserve survey of business conditions across the United States has found that economic activity was expanding at a modest pace in February. The Fed survey released today shows that the central bank’s business contacts were expressing optimism last month about a stronger rebound as more COVID-19 vaccines are distributed. It found that reports on consumer spending and auto sales were mixed, while overall manufacturing showed moderate gains despite supply-side constraints. The report, known as the beige book, is based on surveys conducted by the Fed’s 12 regional banks. It will form the basis for discussions when central bank officials meet on March 16-17 to mull their future moves on monetary policy.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A majority of small businesses aren’t requiring their employees to get tested for the new coronavirus or get any COVID-19 vaccines, though the health care and hospitality industries are ahead of the curve on the requirement. A report released this week by the U.S. Census Bureau says 70% of the small businesses surveyed said “no” when asked if they required employees to test negative for COVID-19 before coming to work. Another 10% said “yes” and almost 20% said the question was not applicable. Of the small businesses, two sectors, health care and hospitality, had higher rates than the national average.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will partner with health insurance companies to help vulnerable older people get vaccinated for COVID-19. White House coronavirus special adviser Andy Slavitt says the goal is to get 2 million of the most at-risk seniors vaccinated. Many older people live in relative isolation and some lack the internet access to make vaccination appointments. Slavitt says insurers will use their networks to contact seniors with information about COVID-19 vaccines, answer questions, find and schedule appointments for first and second doses and coordinate transportation. The focus will be on reaching people in medically underserved areas.

UNDATED (AP) — Facebook says it is lifting its ban on political and social-issue ads put in place after the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Political candidates, groups and others will be able to place such ads starting Thursday. Restricting political advertisements following the November election was among the host of measures the social media company put in place last year in an attempt to ensure its platform is not used to sow chaos and spread misinformation. It said at the time that the ban would be temporary but did not give a clear end date.