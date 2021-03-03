Stocks slide, America’s infrastructure gets “C” minus

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Technology companies led stocks lower on Wall Street as another rise in bond yields rattled investors. The S&P fell 1.3% Wednesday, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 2.7%. Higher bond yields can signal that inflation could be on the way as the economy picks up. They can also make stocks that have made huge gains, like many of the Big Tech companies, look expensive. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rose to 1.47% from 1.41%. Banks benefited from the increase in bond yields, which allows them to charge higher rates on mortgages and many other kinds of loans.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — America’s infrastructure has scored near-failing grades from the American Society of Civil Engineers for its deteriorating roads, public transit and storm water systems due to years of inaction from the federal government. Its overall grade: a mediocre C-minus. In its “Infrastructure Report Card” released Wednesday, the group is calling for “big and bold” relief. It estimates it would cost $5.9 trillion over the next decade to bring roads, bridges and airports to a safe and sustainable level. That’s about $2.6 trillion more than what government and the private sector already spend.

PETALUMA, Calf. (AP) — A Northern California city has become what’s believed to be the first in the country to ban all new gas stations in an effort to curb emissions. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the Petaluma City Council voted unanimously Monday to prohibit the creation, expansion, reconstruction and relocation of gas stations. It encourages owners to transition to stations that serve electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles. The city of 58,000 people 40 miles north of San Francisco hopes to become carbon neutral by 2030.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A study of people in California who got $500 a month for free says they used it to pay off debt and get full-time jobs. The Stockton Economic Empowerment Demonstration launched in February 2019. It gave 125 people $500 a month from private donations and not tax dollars. A pair of independent researchers reviewed first year data and that found 28% of the people had full-time jobs when the program began. One year later, it was 40%. The study only covered the first year of the program and did not overlap with the pandemic.

NEW YORK (AP) — Interested in trading some of the stocks that have rocked Wall Street recently fueled by social media buzz? Has the craziness of the comments talking up the so-called meme stocks on Reddit and other sites kept you away? Well, the financial industry has something for you. On Thursday, investment firm VanEck expects to list an exchange-traded fund called VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF under the ticker symbol “BUZZ.” The fund will track an index of stocks getting mentioned often on social media, news articles and online discussion forums. But the fund doesn’t include GameStop, the poster child of the social-media investing phenomenon.