Stocks slip as bond yields tick up

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are mostly lower in early trading on Wall Street as another tick up in bond yields gave investors pause. Wall Street continues to look to Washington, where economic data, comments out of the Federal Reserve and President Joe Biden’s stimulus package remain front and center. Banks are benefiting from the increase in long-term interest rates in the bond market, which allows them to charge higher rates on mortgages and many other kinds of loans. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.48% from 1.41%.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The services sector, where most Americans works, grew at a sharply slower pace in February with various problems related to the pandemic hindering growth. The Institute for Supply Management says its index of service sector activity dropped to a reading of 55.5% in February, down 3.4 percentage-points from the January level of 58.7, which had been near a two-year high. Even with the decline, it was the ninth straight month of growth in the services sector. Any reading above 50 signifies growth.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials say more than 200,000 people have signed up for insurance coverage in the first two weeks after President Joe Biden reopened HealthCare.gov as part of his coronavirus response. The solid start to the three-month special enrollment period indicates a pent-up demand for health insurance as the COVID-19 pandemic approaches the one-year mark and many people remain unemployed or unable to work as many hours as they did before the outbreak. The sign-up opportunity for subsidized private health plans remains open through May 15.

NEW YORK (AP) — More than one-third of U.S. nonprofits are in jeopardy of closing within two years because of the financial harm inflicted by the viral pandemic, according to a study being released Wednesday by the philanthropy research group Candid and the Center for Disaster Philanthropy. The study’s findings underscore the perils for nonprofits and charities whose financial needs have escalated over the past year, well in excess of the donations that most have received from individuals and foundations. The researchers analyzed how roughly 300,000 nonprofits would fare under 20 scenarios of varying severity.

LONDON (AP) — Google says it won’t develop new ways to follow individual users across the internet after it phases out existing ad tracking technology from Chrome browsers in an upcoming overhaul aimed at tightening up privacy. The digital giant has been working on proposals to remove so-called third-party cookies from Chrome. These are snippets of code that record browsing history in order to show users personalized ads. Third-party cookies have been a longstanding source of privacy concerns, so Google proposes instead grouping together web users with similar interests. In a blog post, Google said it won’t build alternate identifiers to track individuals as they browse the web.