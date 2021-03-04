Stocks slide, Fed, inflation likely temporary,

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks turned lower on Wall Street as bond yields made another upward spike, renewing pressure on high-flying technology companies. The S&P fell 1.3% for its third straight loss. The Nasdaq pulled back 2.1%. The losses came as the yield on the 10-year Treasury rose sharply during a question-and-answer session with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell during which Powell said that any pickup in inflation in coming months would likely be temporary, disappointing investors who were hoping for a firmer stance against inflation. The Dow fell 345.95 points, or 1.1%.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says inflation will likely pick up in the coming months but the increase will be temporary, and won’t be enough for the Fed to alter its low-interest rate policies. Powell also said today that the outlook for the economy has improved, after three months of weak job gains, but warned that the economy and job market are still far from fully recovered. As the economy reopens in the coming months with vaccines more widely distributed, many economists expect a spending boom that will stretch available supplies of goods and services. That additional spending could send prices up in some sectors of the economy.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has voted to begin debating a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill. Democrats have made eleventh-hour changes in the measure aimed at ensuring they can pull President Joe Biden’s top legislative priority through the precariously divided chamber. Democrats hope for Senate approval of the package before next week. That would give the House time to sign off on it and get the measure to Biden quickly. They are encountering stiff opposition from Republicans arguing that the measure’s massive price tag ignores promising signs that the pandemic and wounded economy are turning around.

UNDATED (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey extended her state’s mask order for another month. Following the recommendations of medical officials, Ivey says she will keep the mask order that was set to expire Friday in place until April 9. The Republican governor says before lifting the order, she wants to get past Easter and get as much vaccine distributed as possible, saying she kept the mandate because it helped. The move to extend the mask mandate shows the state breaking from other Southern Republican governors who lifted theirs. Medical officials argued that easing restrictions before more people were vaccinated could reverse recent improvements.

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — The U.N. economic agency for Latin America and the Caribbean says more than 20 million people across the region were pushed into poverty during pandemic-plagued 2020. Poverty as a whole rose to afflict a total of 208 million people — now 33.7% of the population up from from 30.5%. Overall gross domestic product collapsed by 7.7% for the region as a whole. Extreme poverty rose to encompass 78 million people or 12.5% of the region’s population. The report also found worsening rates of inequality and unemployment across a region that accounts for just 8.4% of the world’s population but nearly 28 percent of global deaths from COVID-19.